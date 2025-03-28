When Calls the Heart’s season 12 shocking finale has viewers questioning Charlotte Thornton’s future in the series

When Calls the Heart season 12 might have laid the groundwork for the comeback of a popular character from season 3. This character is Charlotte Thornton, played by actress Brooke Shields.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Readers' discretion is advised.

For those who do not know, Charlotte is the mother of Jack Thornton, the man Elizabeth was married to for a short time before he died in a landslide incident. She is also the grandmother of Jack Jr. Elizabeth and Jack's son.

In the finale episode of When Calls the Heart season 12, Elizabeth decides to relocate to Cape Fullerton with her family. She realizes that Jack Jr.'s diabetes can be managed more effectively there.

This realization happens after she learns from Faith that Hope Valley's medical facilities are not well-equipped to treat Jack's condition, whereas Cape Fullerton has access to better facilities.

The last episode ends with Elizabeth, Jack Jr., Nathan, and Allie leaving for Cape Fullerton. Considering their relocation, it's not surprising to assume that audiences will see Charlotte Thornton again since she is living in Cape Fullerton.

Charlotte Thornton might be returning next season after the developments in When Calls the Heart season 12

When Calls the Heart season 12 finale episode titled Must Be Gold was released on the Hallmark Channel on March 23, 2025. The episode had several things happening simultaneously, leading viewers to believe that a significant change was about to happen, although the same was not established until the last few seconds.

The episode opens with Elizabeth being sent a letter by Charlotte Thornton. In it, she spoke of operating a boarding house in a location known as Cape Fullerton. Charlotte also pointed out a recently opened insulin lab in the city.

At first, the letter upset Elizabeth, as she believed Charlotte was trying to tell her that Jack Jr. was not getting adequate treatment for his diabetes, but she forgot about it in no time.

A disturbing event soon after the letter, though, made Elizabeth seriously think about a visit to Cape Fullerton. In a terrifying scene in the season finale, Elizabeth tries to awaken Jack Jr. only to find that Jack had not been given the proper diabetes medication.

Faith tells Elizabeth that the insulin Jack was given was defective since it was not refrigerated properly. She also tells her that they are attempting to obtain an emergency shipment of insulin from Toronto.

Knowing that it would take them a while to get the shipment and that Jack's condition required immediate care, Elizabeth decided it would be better if they went to Cape Fullerton. So, at night, Elizabeth and Jack Jr. prepare to leave for the city when Nathan and Allie join them.

As has been already stated, Charlotte Thornton resides in Cape Fullerton and therefore it would not be astonishing if she is featured in the show's upcoming season. It could as well be that Elizabeth and her family reside with her since she does not have any other known relatives residing there as of now.

Will there be a season 13 of When Calls the Heart?

When Calls the Heart has been renewed for another season on Hallmark Channel. The announcement came from the network itself through an Instagram video post on March 24, 2025, featuring Erin Krakow who plays Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton on the show.

The video also had a message stating that the next season of the show will be coming in 2026.

All episodes of When Calls the Heart season 12 are currently streaming on Hallmark Plus.

