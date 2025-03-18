When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 12 spoilers: New alliances and hidden treasures

When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 12 will air next Sunday, March 23, 2025, bringing the long-running Western drama series to a close, at least for this season. Hallmark Channel's official website and YouTube account have also released a series of sneak peeks for the finale episode, giving audiences a glimpse of what the upcoming storyline will entail.

The preview shows Lucas and Edie planning to team up to find the pot of gold. There's also good news on the way for Elizabeth, something Nathan is happy about for her. Meanwhile, Rosemary and Bill are also trying to find gold, and they must race against Lucas and Edie for it.

The preview also teases a new discovery that could bring them closer to finding the hidden treasure. Furthermore, the official synopsis of When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 12 hints at some celebration as graduation approaches. Meanwhile, Elizabeth and Nathan plan to spend a happy summer together, and the town also plans a surprise for Minnie.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 12. Reader's discretion is advised.

What to expect in When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 12?

A lot is going on in When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 12, from graduation and summer plans to new alliances in the name of finding hidden treasures. Per the official synopsis from Hallmark, here's what audiences can expect to see in the When Calls the Heart season 12 finale episode:

"As graduation approaches, Elizabeth and Nathan plan for a happy summer together. Lucas and Eddie race Rosemary and Bill to find the gold. The town plans a sweet surprise for Minnie."

Putting summer plans and sweet surprises aside, discovering the gold will be a major storyline in next Sunday's season finale, as highlighted in the sneak peek. So far, Hallmark Channel has released three sneak peek videos on March 17 for the upcoming When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 12, titled Must Be Gold.

According to one of the finale previews, Edie is excited to find the pot of gold and has the perfect plan to achieve it: asking Lucas for help locating the hidden treasure. Given the romantic tension that has developed between them since Edie's return to Hope Valley, their new partnership could bring them even closer.

However, they aren't the only ones searching for the hidden treasure. The synopsis and another teaser video from Hallmark reveal that Bill and Rosemary are also after the gold, making it a race between the two teams to see who will find the treasure first. According to the teaser, Edie and Lucas, along with Bill, Rosemary, and Nathan, are brainstorming locations to search for clues that might lead them closer to discovering the treasure.

In another clip, they stumble upon a map featuring landmarks like "Lovers Tree," "Barn Hill Road," "Old North Road," and "Martell Ranch." Edie thinks it's familiar and seems to know its significance.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth receives good news from Lucas—she will get a chance to present her curriculum at the education conference. Whether she chooses to attend, with concerns about little Jack still on her mind, remains uncertain. However, the preview shows Nathan stepping up to support her, encouraging her to attend the conference and promising to take care of Jack during her absence.

Catch When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 12 when it airs on the Hallmark Channel on March 23, 2025. The final episode will also be available to watch via Hallmark+ and Peacock the next day.

