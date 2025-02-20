“Perfect" — When Calls the Heart fans declare You Made Me Love You as Nathan & Elizabeth’s ultimate anthem

When Calls the Heart season 12 premiered on January 5, 2025. The show follows the romantic journey of Elizabeth Thatcher with her heartache, growth, and eventual happiness. Based on Janette Oke’s Canadian West book series, the Hallmark Channel show had its first premiere in January 2014.

The drama, set in the small town of Hope Valley in the early 20th century, portrays Elizabeth, a young teacher, negotiating a life quite different from her privileged background.

A major development in the series has been Elizabeth's love life, which gave way to many fan reactions. A song, You Made Me Love You, which accompanied a promotional video, quickly became a fan-favorite anthem for Nathan and Elizabeth.

The post read:

"You Made Me Love You This song is literally Nathan & Elizabeth’s anthem They fought it They couldn’t deny it They both want love that’s true You know you made me Love you ❤️ We will be over here watching this on repeat."

A fan commented below the post, stating:

Comments from the fans of When Calls the Heart (Image via Instagram/@suspendersunbuttoned)

Fans have connected with Nathan and Elizabeth’s love story, elevating the song to an iconic status within the show's fanbase.

On Instagram, viewers expressed their joy and approval of the song’s role in the couple’s story.

Fans have continued to share their excitement, calling it a fitting soundtrack for the couple’s story.

When Calls the Heart: Looking into the series

Michael Landon Jr. and Brian Bird created this show set in early 1900s Western Canada. Elizabeth Thatcher, played by Erin Krakow, begins teaching in Coal Valley, a mining town. Elizabeth's character goes through happy and sad times as she adjusts to life without her wealthy family.

Originally a teacher not familiar with the difficulties of frontier life, her character develops with her interactions with men such as Jack Thornton and Nathan Grant, each of whom marks a different phase of her emotional journey.

Nathan Grant, played by Kevin McGarry, is one of the key figures in Elizabeth’s life. Nathan's relationship with Elizabeth has changed from friendship to romance while he is a Mountie in Hope Valley.

His loyalty to her transcends the several difficulties in their relationship.

The relationship between Nathan and Elizabeth

The relationship between Nathan and Elizabeth in When Calls the Heart has been a slow burn. From the start, Nathan was in love with Elizabeth, but after Jack Thornton, her first love passed away, she was reluctant to open her heart once more.

As Nathan was always there for her, providing a consoling presence and consistent support, their bond developed over time.

Nathan was committed to Elizabeth despite their problems and her complicated feelings for Lucas Bouchard.

A still from When calls the heart (Image via Hallmark Channel)

In season 11, Elizabeth finally realizes that Nathan is the one who holds her heart. Their relationship culminates in a moment of mutual love and respect, and they decide to marry. Elizabeth’s emotional journey seems to end as she has found true love and healing with Nathan.

