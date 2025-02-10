When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5 ending explained: Was Nathan's undercover mission successful for the gold coin mystery?

When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5, titled Mom's the Word, took the audience further into the stories and lives of the characters in Hope Valley. With Allie's growing feelings for Wyatt, Nathan's undercover mission, and a long-overdue conversation between Lucas and Lee, the episode had much emotion and drama.

At the end of the episode, Nathan goes undercover as Danny DeMarco to gather information about a gold coin mystery. Rosemary and Bill assisted in his transformation, helping him gain the trust of a suspicious hotel owner named Toddy Davis. By the end of the episode, Nathan successfully obtained Toddy's contact information.

Meanwhile, Lucas and Lee finally resolved their tension over the National Park proposal. Lucas admitted that his desire to please everyone had affected his relationships, while Lee recognized that he had been too quick to shut down.

Their heartfelt conversation led to a reconciliation between the old friends by the episode’s end.

Meanwhile, Allie struggled with her feelings for Wyatt and asked him out, only to be rejected. While she faced heartbreak, this moment unexpectedly deepened her bond with Elizabeth instead.

What happened when Nathan went undercover in When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5?

Rosemary and Bill got a new lead on the gold coin mystery that they have been exploring for the past few episodes. A suspect named Jed Campbell admitted to spending the coin at Yost's shop but did not know about its ties to the Garrison gang.

However, he did reveal that a hotel owner named Toddy Davis might have some information.

After sharing these findings with Nathan, they made a plan to contact Toddy. Nathan insisted on going undercover himself, and Rosemary and Bill transformed Nathan into the perfect gambler. Nathan also took on a new name: Danny DeMarco.

At the end of the episode, Nathan took on the personality of a businessman and gained Toddy's contact information.

It remains to be seen how the storyline proceeds since the episode ended on a cliffhanger with Toddy's plans for Nathan ahead.

What was the outcome of Lucas and Lee's feud at the end of the episode?

For the past few episodes, things have been tense between Lucas and Lee after the rejected proposal of the National Park. Lucas was frustrated that Lee had distanced himself, while Lee felt betrayed that Lucas did not take his side with the proposal for the park.

In this episode, Fiona's return to town became the reason for some change in this dynamic. Fiona enlisted Pastor Joseph and Mike to strand Lucas and Lee in the woods so that they had no choice but to talk to each other and sort out their issues.

In the woods, Lucas finally admitted that his need to please everyone had been hurting the people closest to him.

On the other hand, Lee also confessed that he had shut himself off too quickly. This conversation helped resolve their differences at the end of the episode.

Did Allie confess her feelings to Wyatt at the end of When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5?

Ever since Wyatt returned to town in the previous episode, Allie started to feel a growing attraction towards him. She convinced herself that there was something special between the two of them.

The two even danced together at Allie's birthday party, giving more fuel to her belief that she and Wyatt could have a spark between them.

However, her father, Nathan, did not trust Wyatt, so he asked Elizabeth to talk to Allie about the issue. After seeing Wyatt flirting with another girl named Ava at the hotel, Elizabeth realized that Wyatt did not feel the same way about Allie.

Yet, Allie tried to be bold and asked Wyatt out at the end of the episode, but he rejected her advance. However, Allie's heartbreak led to an unexpected moment of her bonding with Elizabeth instead.

Audiences can watch When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5 streaming online via Hallmark+. New episodes of the show are released every week via the Hallmark Channel.

