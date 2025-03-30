"13 Going on 30!" — When Calls the Heart fans showed an outpour of love as Erin Krakow reveals the future of the Hallmark drama

The future of When Calls the Heart has officially been revealed, sending fans of the beloved Hallmark drama into a frenzy.

On March 21, 2025, Erin Krakow, the show's lead actress and executive producer, took to Instagram during the season 12 finale to announce some exciting news: When Calls the Heart will return for season 13! Krakow revealed in a video that the series is set to return in 2026.

Fans who had been anxiously awaiting confirmation expressed their excitement and joy over this announcement, supporting the post.

One of the first comments that caught everyone’s attention exclaimed,

"13 Going on 30!"

The comment not only referenced the upcoming season 13 but also added a lighthearted touch to the announcement. By referencing the popular movie 13 Going on 30, Erin connected with fans personally, sparking even more excitement and anticipation for the show's future.

In the comments that followed, fans couldn’t hide their happiness. One user has started counting the clock for 2026. Another fan shared their joy with a celebration.

Yet another fan praised the announcement by showing their excitement for season 13. One fan described it as "best news ever."

All we know about When Calls the Heart season 13

When Calls the Heart season 13 is happening, but fans are in for a wait. Hallmark confirmed that the show wouldn’t return until 2026, breaking the usual pattern of annual spring premieres.

The announcement dropped during the season 12 finale, and while no exact premiere date has been shared yet, fans are already hoping for a January return instead of waiting until April. Erin Krakow’s video announcement, in which she wore a purple sweater and green baseball cap, didn’t include filming details, but Hallmark did confirm the renewal through official press channels and social media.

As for the story, the season 12 finale left off with Elizabeth, Nathan, Little Jack, and Allie leaving Hope Valley for Cape Fullerton. Sp spoiled insulin shots prompted the move, with nurse Faith urging Elizabeth to get Jack better treatment near a proper lab.

Season 13 is expected to pick up with this new chapter outside Hope Valley, but it’s still unclear how long they’ll stay away. There’s also talk of introducing Nathan’s mother. Kevin McGarry, who plays Nathan, even name-dropped Sally Field as a dream casting pick during the Heart to Hearties aftershow. If it happens, fans could get a deeper look into Nathan’s backstory and family life.

When Calls the Heart season 12 recap

Season 12 of When Calls the Heart focuses heavily on Elizabeth and Nathan’s growing relationship, town-wide events, and a health scare that changed everything. The season started with Elizabeth adjusting to her new dynamic with Nathan after calling off her engagement with Lucas.

Their bond grew slowly but steadily, with both Little Jack and Allie becoming closer as well. In the finale, Nathan proves his commitment to Elizabeth with words and actions.

Meanwhile, Hope Valley had its usual dose of community chaos. A gold coin hunt sparked competition between Rosemary and Bill, and new characters like Edie Martell brought their own stories. The coin mystery wrapped up when Rosemary discovered it was tied to Edie’s late uncle Ernie, who buried the treasure to fund his education.

The final episodes took a sharp turn when Little Jack’s insulin stopped working due to improper refrigeration. Faith informed Elizabeth that newer technology available at a Cape Fullerton lab could have caught the problem earlier.

At the same time, Elizabeth received a letter from Jack’s mother, Charlotte, urging her to seek better care. Elizabeth leaves Hope Valley with Jack in the finale, and Nathan and Allie join her. The season ends with all four headed to Cape Fullerton.

Watch When Calls the Heart on the Hallmark channel.

