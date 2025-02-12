What time do When Calls the Heart season 12 episodes air on Hallmark? Everything you need to know

When Calls the Heart season 12 returns for another season on the Hallmark Channel. The new episodes of this Western drama began airing on January 5, 2025. The airing will continue until March 23, 2025. Viewers can expect a new episode every Sunday night at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET).

With Sundays airing, viewers in the US can catch every episode of When Calls the Heart on the Hallmark Channel. Local Hallmark affiliates or streaming channels providing the show can be tuned in by viewers worldwide. Plot twists, fresh ideas, and closer examination of the relationships that make this show a fan favorite abound in the twelfth season.

Elizabeth Thatcher, who recently relocated to Hope Valley, is followed in the season as she negotiates love and life after her husband Jack Thornton dies. The drama continues exploring themes of personal development, community bonds, and the challenges of life on the frontier using both new and old characters.

Release timing of When Calls the Heart season 12 for all major US regions

The airing times for When Calls the Heart season 12 vary depending on your region in the U.S. Here’s a breakdown of the release times for major U.S. time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) January 5, 2025 – March 23, 2025 9:00 PM Central Standard Time (CST) January 5, 2025 – March 23, 2025 8:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) January 5, 2025 – March 23, 2025 7:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) January 5, 2025 – March 23, 2025 6:00 PM

Plot of When Calls the Heart season 12

In the 12th season of When Calls the Heart, Elizabeth Thatcher comes to Canada and tries to make a name for herself. Elizabeth has issues with her feelings as she becomes a teacher, a friend, and a romantic partner.

New threats force everyone in town to work together to protect Hope Valley. Tensions rise as a result, and her relationship with Lucas grows.

Production and direction of When Calls the Heart

Michael Landon Jr. produces When Calls the Heart. His ideas for the show stay true to the heart of Janette Oke's books. The show, which was created by Landon Jr., has been a regular on Hallmark Channel since 2014.

Its historical accuracy and the chemistry among its main characters have won compliments. Under the direction of seasoned directors in every episode, the show preserves its nostalgic Western appeal while delivering engaging, modern-day narrative.

The latest episode of When Calls the Heart season 12

Episode 6 of When Calls the Heart season 12 was the latest episode released by Hallmark. This was aired on February 8, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Time. In this episode, Allie and Oliver uncover a potential threat to the town.

Meanwhile, Rosemary brings children together to debate Lucas on the radio, and Bill investigates a new suspect in a case that has been lingering in the background. Elizabeth, struggling with a cold, must balance her professional responsibilities with her health.

The upcoming episode (episode 7) will air on February 16, 2025, exclusively on Hallmark Channel. Fans will enjoy watching how the characters change, gain strength, and depend on each other in new episodes every week. Fans can expect more surprises and touching moments as the season goes on.

