Who plays Fiona on When Calls the Heart? Everything to know about the actress behind this role

When Calls the Heart, which premiered in January 2014 on the Hallmark Channel, follows the lives, struggles, and romances of Hope Valley residents in the early 1900s. The drama-filled series continues to captivate fans and is available for streaming on Hallmark Movies Now.

One of the fan-favorite characters is Fiona Miller, played by Kayla Wallace. Fiona Miller, who debuted in season 6 of When Calls the Heart, started as a telephone operator before opening a barbershop. She has become a key part of Hope Valley, forming strong friendships with Faith Carter and Mei Sou.

All about Kayla Wallace: The When Calls the Heart actor

Kayla Wallace played the role of Fiona Miller in When Calls the Heart. Arriving in Hope Valley from San Francisco, Fiona helped set up the town's telephone service and became a vital member of the town.

Later seasons saw Fiona's character change and she took over the barbershop, so representing her independence and will. Fans still find great resonance in her plot, particularly considering her participation in the suffragette movement in more recent seasons.

Kayla Wallace’s early life and career

Kayla Wallace, born in Victoria, British Columbia, studied at The Canadian College of Performing Arts from 2011 to 2012. Her training helped her develop the skills to succeed in acting, leading to her role as Fiona in When Calls the Heart.

Wallace began her career in 2015's Disney Channel film Descendants. She's a TV veteran with a resume that includes dramas and comedies. She has also appeared in The Good Doctor, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and Landman, showcasing her versatility across different roles and genres.

She is engaged to Kevin McGarry (Nathan Grant from When Calls the Heart).

Everything to know about the series

A still from the series (Image via Instagram/@wcth_tv)

When Calls the Heart is more than romance and drama—it highlights Hope Valley's resilience. Based on Janette Oke's writings, the Hallmark series portrays early 20th-century small-town life, attracting devoted "Hearties." It follows schoolteacher Elizabeth Thatcher and the town's personal and romantic journeys.

It addresses historical concerns, including women's suffrage and industrialization, in addition to examining many themes, including love, family, and community. Hope Valley is a unique location for viewers because of its friendliness and appeal; moreover, the show's constant narrative has helped it to be successful.

When Calls the Heart has brought fresh characters like Fiona Miller, who give the program complexity and variation, over its several seasons. Apart from its central narratives, the series has won many people over with the relationships that grow among the characters. Viewers remain enthralled to find out what happens next for their favourite characters as the series develops.

The other cast of the TV series

The cast of When Calls the Heart is an ensemble of talented actors who bring the beloved characters of Hope Valley to life. Below is a list of the main cast:

Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thatcher

Kevin McGarry as Nathan Grant

Jack Wagner as Bill Avery

Chris McNally as Lucas Bouchard

Andrea Brooks as Faith Carter

Ben Rosenbaum as Mike Hickam

Martin Cummins as Henry Gowen

Pascale Hutton as Rosemary LeVeaux

Kavan Smith as Leland Coulter

Kayla Wallace’s portrayal of Fiona Miller has been a highlight in When Calls the Heart. Stay tuned for more news and updates on the series and similar projects as the year progresses.

