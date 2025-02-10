What time will When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 6 be released on Hallmark Channel? Release timings for all regions

When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 6 is set to premiere on the Hallmark Channel on February 9, 2025, at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET. The episode will focus on Oliver and Allie exploring a mystery that might lead them into dangerous waters, with the case of the gold coin also becoming deeper and more knotty.

The series debuted in 2014 and is currently in its 12th season. The long-running cast of the show features Erin Krakow as Elizabeth, Kevin McGarry as Nathan Grant, and Chris McNally as Lucas Bouchard, among others.

The upcoming episode will prominently feature characters like Elizabeth, Nathan, Rosemary, Lucas, Oliver, and Allie.

Disclaimer: This article contains possible spoilers for When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 6. Reader discretion is advised.

When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 6 release time for all regions

A still from the preview for When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 6 (Image via the Hallmark Channel / YouTube)

When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 6 will premiere on Hallmark Channel on February 9, 2025, at 6 pm PT. The episode will be released at different times depending on the region and its time zone. The release schedule for major US time zones is as follows:

Timezone Release Date Release Time Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time (HAST) Sunday, February 9 4 pm Alaska Standard Time (AKST) Sunday, February 9 5 pm Pacific Time (PT) Sunday, February 9 6 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) Sunday, February 9 7 pm Central Time (CT) Sunday, February 9 8 pm Eastern Time (ET) Sunday, February 9 9 pm

In addition to the US, the episode will be released in other regions worldwide. Viewers in these regions will be able to watch it the following day, Monday, February 10, based on differing release times. Some of these regions and timezones include:

Central European Time (CET): 3 am

Eastern European Time (EET): 4 am

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:30 am

Japan Standard Time (JST): 11 am

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 1 pm

Is there a preview available for When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 6?

A still from the preview for When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 6 (Image via the Hallmark Channel / YouTube)

A preview of the upcoming episode is available on the official YouTube page of the Hallmark Channel. The preview indicates that the episode will focus on Oliver and Allie as they step into the dangerous waters of something that threatens to disrupt the peace of Hope Valley.

Since Nathan has trusted Oliver to be a cadet, this might even be his first proper challenge in town.

Meanwhile, Nathan will be seen involving himself more actively in the mystery of the gold coin that Rosemary and Bill scouted out. It remains to be seen how his undercover disguise shall also be involved in the story ahead, as it was in the previous episode.

For her part though, Rosemary shall have another priority in the upcoming episode. The character will be seen hosting another popular episode of her radio show.

Here, she shall have an active interview and question-answer session between Lucas and the children of the town, bridging the gap between the authorities and the youth.

Audiences can watch When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 6, which will be released on the Hallmark Channel this Sunday.

