Who is Kim Delaney? Everything to know as the General Hospital star faces legal trouble

General Hospital star Kim Delaney was arrested on Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Los Angeles, following an alleged domestic dispute with her partner, James Morgan. Delaney, an Emmy-winning actress best known for her roles in NYPD Blue, Army Wives, and General Hospital. She portrayed Jackie Templeton on GH, a role she took on in 2020.

Authorities confirmed the arrest took place at 10:15 am at her home in Marina del Rey. She reportedly faces a felony charge for assault with a deadly weapon under a statute indicating the attack was likely to cause serious injury. Morgan was also arrested and reportedly charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about a loud argument that allegedly turned physical. As per TMZ, deputies arrived after receiving a disturbance call from the home. Paramedics were sent in to check for injuries before both Delaney and Morgan were taken into custody.

As of March 30, Delaney remained behind bars with bail set at $20,000, while Morgan had already posted bail and was released. Both are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, April 1, at the LAX Courthouse.

The incident comes just a few months after the couple publicly celebrated their second wedding anniversary in October 2024 with photos and posts online.

Everything to know about General Hospital star Kim Delaney

Kim Delaney has been acting since the early 1980s, but many still remember her as Detective Diane Russell on NYPD Blue, a role that earned her an Emmy in 1997. She started her career as Jenny Gardner on All My Children, playing the character from 1981 to 1984.

That role gave her a loyal soap fanbase before she moved into primetime work. Over the years, she appeared on Tour of Duty and Army Wives and led the legal drama Philly. She also had a short run on CSI: Miami but was written out after ten episodes.

Delaney joined General Hospital in 2020 as Jackie Templeton, a character originally played by Demi Moore in the 1980s. In the 2020 version, Jackie came back to Port Charles as a well-known journalist and reconnected with Robert Scorpio. She also got caught in the middle of the Chase family’s personal mess. Jackie had married Gregory Chase but had slept with his son, Finn, right before the wedding.

Off-screen, Delaney has faced personal struggles. In 2002, she was arrested for DUI in Malibu after refusing a breathalyzer test. She later pleaded no contest and entered rehab. In 2005, her teenage son Jack accused her of driving under the influence with him in the car, leading to her loss of custody.

Delaney has been married twice. Her first marriage was to actor Charles Grant and later to actor Joseph Cortese, with whom she shares her son. In recent years, she kept a low profile, occasionally sharing photos with her partner, James Morgan.

What was Kim Delaney's role in General Hospital?

Kim Delaney joined General Hospital in October 2020 and took over the role of Jackie Templeton. Demi Moore originally played Jackie in the early 1980s. When Jackie returned to Port Charles this time around, she came back as a well-known investigative journalist. Her arrival pulled her into the middle of major storylines connected to the Chase family and Robert Scorpio.

In General Hospital, Jackie did not show up just for a nostalgic cameo. Her presence affected several core characters and pushed long-standing issues to the surface. She got pulled into the story when Lulu Spencer reached out and asked her to look into Cyrus Renault.

Jackie took the job at The Invader and crossed paths with Robert Scorpio right away. One of her first scenes had her walk up to Robert and punch him in the gut. That moment made it clear there was unfinished business between them.

But the real shakeup came when it was revealed that Jackie had once slept with Hamilton Finn. That happened the night before she married his father, Gregory Chase.

This raised serious questions about Harrison Chase’s paternity, and it caused a major emotional fallout. Chase had to deal with the idea that Finn might be his father. Finn had to face the possibility that he had a son he never knew about. Jackie ended up caught between both men as years of secrets exploded.

The family drama of General Hospital grew more intense when Chase was poisoned. Jackie came back to town during that time while the doctors were trying to figure out how to save him. A tampered DNA test made things worse, but eventually, it was confirmed that Gregory was Chase’s father. Even with the truth out, the damage was done.

Outside of her family issues in General Hospital, Jackie stayed in the spotlight. She interviewed Sasha Gilmore live on GMA3 after Sasha’s drug scandal went public. That interview was part of an effort to clean up Sasha’s image, and it showed how Jackie operated as a journalist with reach far beyond Port Charles.

Delaney’s time as Jackie ended in mid-2021, but her storyline in General Hospital brought real tension and added weight to the ongoing family drama.

As of now, Delaney has not issued any statement regarding her alleged arrest.

Watch new episodes of General Hospital on ABC.

