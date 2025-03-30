What is happening with Ned Ashton on General Hospital? Plot dynamics explored

Wally Kurth has been playing Ned Ashton on General Hospital since 1991. He took a short break at one point but eventually returned full-time. For more than three decades, Ned has been a steady source of drama in Port Charles. He is the guy who went from rockstar to businessman and somehow managed to live both lives at once.

Ad

Fans still talk about the moment in 1994 when Lois Cerullo crashed Katherine Bell’s birthday party. She jumped out of a cake and revealed she was already married to Ned. At the time, he was also married to Katherine. That revelation had sent shockwaves through the show.

Ned has always tried to do the right thing even when it came at a great cost to him. He once claimed to be the father of Alexis Davis’s child to protect the baby from Sonny Corinthos’s world though that decision almost destroyed his relationship with Kristina. Years later, he found love with Olivia Falconeri.

Ad

Trending

Ned Ashton is currently recovering from a head injury that caused memory loss and made him believe he was Eddie Maine. He’s slowly regaining his identity while navigating tension with Olivia and the Quartermaines. His return to ELQ and the fallout from past secrets are still shaking up Port Charles.

Here's what's happening with Ned Ashton on General Hospital

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Ned Ashton’s current storyline on General Hospital has been a slow unraveling of identity, memory, and fallout. It all started in June 2023 when Ned suffered a serious head injury after slipping and hitting his head during a confrontation at the Metro Court pool area.

Ad

The fall knocked him unconscious and led to a sudden and strange twist—he forgot who he was. In the hospital, when he woke up, he didn't remember Olivia, Leo, or even being Ned Quartermaine. Instead, he believed he was Eddie Maine, the rockstar alter ego he used decades ago to escape his corporate life at ELQ.

This identity break wasn’t just a small detour. Ned, now operating solely as Eddie, completely disengaged from his business responsibilities and family ties. He even started performing music again, popping up at The Savoy with a guitar, singing original songs, and confusing everyone around him.

Ad

Olivia tried to help him regain his memory by showing him photos, playing old music, and even revisiting places they’d shared together. However, nothing worked. Brook Lynn was devastated and Tracy thought it was a stunt. But it became clear that Ned was genuinely trapped in his Eddie Maine mindset.

During this time, the Quartermaines were scrambling at ELQ. With Ned out, Tracy and Michael wrestled for control. Valentin stepped back and Drew wasn’t fully trusted. So Ned’s absence created a power vacuum.

Ad

Though Olivia tried to hold everything together at home, she couldn’t get through to him. Eventually, Eddie starts showing flashes of emotional connection to Olivia and Leo, especially during musical moments. While he wasn’t fully back, he wasn’t fully gone either.

As of early 2025, Ned’s memory is slowly returning. The Eddie persona is starting to fade as Ned reconnects with pieces of his past, though he’s not completely himself yet.

Ad

He’s also starting to realize that while he was out of commission, secrets piled up. Tracy’s alliance with Martin, Nina’s role in the SEC tip-off scandal, and Drew’s resentment toward the family are all boiling over—and Ned is walking into a storm he didn’t see coming.

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Looking ahead in General Hospital, Ned may have to pick sides. His loyalty to family will be tested, especially with Olivia still reeling from past betrayals and the business once again in flux. If he takes back his place at ELQ, that could mean clashing with Michael or even Tracy. And if his memory relapse left any lingering gaps, there’s always a chance Eddie Maine could resurface again when the pressure gets too high.

Ad

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback