Days of Our Lives aired its latest episode on March 28, 2025, and everything from company betrayals to international danger took center stage. Stephanie finally told Alex the truth about Philip forging Victor’s letter. Alex nearly shared the details with Xander—only to backpedal at the last second.

Meanwhile in Estonia, Steve, Paul, and Andrew tracked down the nuclear facility where John may be held, while Marlena stayed behind—until Orpheus showed up in her hotel room. Back in Salem, Kate warned Philip to watch his back because EJ was looking for payback.

The question was, did Alex realize Philip’s letter was forged? Yes, he did. Stephanie came clean to Alex that Philip’s letter from Victor was a forgery cooked up by Philip and Vivian to grab control of Titan. She admitted she overheard him talking about it with Kate, and though she was furious, she never said anything.

In Days of Our Lives, when Alex asked why she kept quiet, she said Sarah convinced her it would destroy the company and Xander’s marriage. Sarah knew that too, but kept it from Xander for the same reason. Alex was stunned. He’d already fell prey to a fake letter before, so hearing that his cousin fell for the same scam hit hard.

Stephanie also said Philip’s mental health at the time might’ve made Victor hesitant to name him heir officially and that's why they pushed the forgery idea. Still, Alex couldn’t believe how many people were lying to protect Philip. Stephanie begged him to stay silent for the sake of peace, but Alex was visibly shaken. He couldn't trust both Stephanie and Sarah.

Days of Our Lives: What happened when Xander and Sarah walked in on the confrontation?

A still from Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Xander and Sarah showed up right as Alex was in the middle of confronting Philip and Stephanie. Sarah asked if they should leave, but Alex insisted them to stay. Xander was already on edge after finding out Philip and Stephanie were supposedly sneaking around, and he walked in expecting an argument.

Alex shocked everyone by suddenly lying. He looked at Xander and said Stephanie admitted to the affair but it was over and everyone agreed to move on. When Xander asked if that was the only topic of discussion, Alex responded that they were done talking. This scene suggested that the lie was just to protect Sarah from having her marriage blow up.

After Xander left, the mood shifted. Sarah got the outcome she wanted, but Alex was disappointed.

Days of Our Lives: Is John still alive—and what’s going on in Estonia?

Another still from Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Elsewhere in the episode, Steve met up with Andrew in Estonia and pushed him for answers. Andrew, sent by Shane, admitted that he knew more about John’s mission than he’d told Paul. After some pressure, he finally shared the details offscreen.

He mentioned that John went rogue after locating a nuclear device in the city and likely infiltrated a black-market operation without ISA backup. Paul insisted on helping, despite the danger. Marlena didn’t want to be sidelined, but Steve and Paul convinced her it was too risky for her to go. Paul promised they’d get John out safely.

Once the team reached the facility, they neutralized the guards and made it inside. Steve found a folder with intel and muttered, “I should’ve known,” though what he saw wasn’t revealed. While Steve, Paul, and Andrew were inside the warehouse, Marlena was at the hotel, trying to stay hopeful.

She called Belle to update her and then went to get something from the bathroom—only to find Orpheus standing in the room when she came back. Marlena ended up finding herself in danger, and no one knew Orpheus was there. Moreover, John was not found yet on Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives: Is Kate hiding something from Roman, and why is EJ threatening Philip?

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

At the Brady Pub, Kate warned Philip that EJ had threatened to hurt one of her sons, suggesting that Philip was likely the target. Philip was confused and asked why EJ blamed her for the fallout with Johnny.

Kate brushed it off but urged Philip to protect himself. They switched gears when Philip started venting about Stephanie and Alex. He told Kate he didn’t think Stephanie would keep covering for him. Kate told him to stop sulking and go talk to her. Before he left, he mentioned how hard it was to keep lying to Roman.

Kate said she hated it too but she’d do it because she believed Philip deserved his share of Victor’s legacy. Roman walked in after Philip left and clocked Kate’s anxiety right away. She called it a “relationship drama,” which surprised him. Then, she shifted the subject to Kim to avoid more questions.

Roman gave her an update about Andrew helping Steve in Estonia and mentioned that John’s rescue was still in limbo. Kate promised she wasn’t going to lose Roman, but it was evident that she was balancing too many secrets—EJ’s threats, Philip’s fraud, and Roman’s trust in Days of Our Lives.

Watch Days of Our Lives on NBC.

