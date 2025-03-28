Days of Our Lives spoilers: Andrew warns Marlena about John while Sarah’s plan backfires

The storyline of Days of Our Lives is building towards intense drama and various emotional twists. The upcoming episode on Friday, March 28, 2025, will see the Kiriakis brothers' drama escalating to a revelation as Stephanie Johnson chooses to come clean before Alex Kiriakis. Meanwhile, John Black's disappearance story arc will take another step toward its inevitable sad conclusion.

Ad

The previous episodes of the week on Days of Our Lives featured the Kiriakis brothers in a face-to-face confrontation. Xander Kiriakis accused his cousin, Alex Kiriakis, of presuming that Alex's girlfriend, Stephanie, was having an affair with his half-brother, Philip Kiriakis. While Xander made this accusation against Philip, Alex confronted him as well.

Elsewhere, Marlena Evans and Steve Johnson reached out to Andrew Donovan and Paul Narita regarding John Black's last known location in Estonia and his subsequent movements. Meanwhile, Johnny DiMera refused to forgive his father, EJ DiMera, while Kristen DiMera vowed to hurt EJ to avenge her mother's disappearance.

Ad

Trending

Days of Our Lives will continue to present the complicated relationship dynamics in the fictional town of Salem. The soap has been airing since November 1965, making it one of the longest-running American daily shows.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Andrew issues alerts about John

Ad

After obtaining John Black's last location from Shane Donovan, Marlena Evans and Steve Johnson reached out to Andrew Donovan and Paul Narita for more clues regarding John's mission and whereabouts. While Marlena decided to meet Paul, Steve approached Andrew for further updates. On Friday, March 28, 2025, in Days of Our Lives, Marlena Evans and Paul Narita will discuss their experiences with John. While Paul will accept that he knows John only as an adult, Marlena will reminisce about her romantic past with her husband.

Ad

Elsewhere, Andrew Donovan will admit to Steve Johnson that he possesses more information than he initially revealed to Paul. Under pressure from Steve, Andrew will disclose more upsetting intel. Later, when Andrew meets Marlena to provide more information about John, he will also issue a worrisome warning about the urgency of the situation.

Fans will need to wait until the soap's arc incorporates the plot surrounding John actor Drake Hogestyn's death in 2024.

Ad

Also read: Days of Our Lives stars to honor Drake Hogestyn with special tribute walk for pancreatic cancer.

Days of Our Lives: Sarah has reason to worry

Ad

Recently, Xander Kiriakis overheard part of a conversation between Stephanie Johnson and his half-brother, Philip Kiriakis. The two insisted on keeping a secret from Xander's cousin, Alex Kiriakis. Xander assumed Stephanie and Philip were having a secret affair and informed his wife, Sarah Kiriakis.

However, Sarah realized that Philip and Stephanie were discussing Philip's forged letter that made him co-CEO of Titan, a secret that must be kept from Xander. Fearing Xander might become too curious, Sarah advised him to stay out of Philip's hair.

Ad

On the other hand, Sarah tried to convince Stephanie to let Xander believe she was having the alleged affair. In response, Stephanie emphasized that she would not lie if it affected her relationship with Alex.

Ad

On Thursday's episode, dated March 27, 2025, Xander lashed out at Philip for cheating with Stephanie, while Alex walked in on the scene. When Alex confronted Philip, Xander asserted the affair was true before Philip could respond. As expected, Alex went home to ask Stephanie about the veracity of Xander's claim, while Philip agreed to stay away from Stephanie in the future.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Stephanie Johnson will not follow Sarah Kiriakis's instructions to admit she has slept with Philip Kiriakis a few times. Stephanie will likely come clean with Alex Kiriakis and reveal the real topic of the discussion between her and Philip.

Ad

With Alex aware of Philip's forgery secret, both Sarah and Philip will have reason to worry. This is especially true for Sarah, as her beautiful family with Xander and little Victoria will be destroyed when Xander learns that she kept Philip's betrayal a secret.

Also read: Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (March 28 to April 4, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more.

Catch the upcoming drama on Days of Our Lives as Sarah and Xander's lives come crashing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback