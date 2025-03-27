Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (March 28 to April 4, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Confrontations and chaos mark the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives as the storyline gears up for EJ DiMera getting shot in his house by an unknown assailant. This will likely bring about a change of heart for his son.

Meanwhile, the romantic couple, Tate Black and Holly Jonas, may be heading towards a split soon. Moreover, more distressing information on John Black will be revealed in the episodes between March 28, 2025, and April 4, 2025.

The previous episodes found Julie Williams finally updated on the Horton heirloom necklace theft, after spotting Melinda Trask wearing it. While Melinda denied stealing it, Tate Black revealed Doug Williams's name. An enraged Julie threw Doug out of her house, who spent the night at the park before Holly Jonas took him in.

In the DiMera household, Johnny DiMera learnt about his father's heinous crime against his mother and lashed out at EJ DiMera before leaving home. EJ tried to apologize and explain his side, to no avail. On the other hand, EJ sent Rachel Blake to an unknown location after learning that Rachel may stand witness against him in return for immunity from the police.

The complicated and crisscrossed story arcs will continue on Days of Our Lives every weekday on Peacock. The soap is one of the longest-running American shows, premiering in November 1965.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: A gunshot brings down the DiMera villain

EJ DiMera played havoc around town the last few weeks by kidnapping Rafe Hernandez and planting his look-alike, Arnold Feniger, in his place. He refused to release Ava Vitali despite seeing her captive at the Blake house. Moreover, he sent Rachel Blake away to an unknown place before she could say a word against him.

However, his worst predicament came in the form of his past sins, when his son, Johnny DiMera, discovered his father had raped his mother, Sami Brady, resulting in his conception. Despite EJ apologizing, Johnny turned his father away on Wednesday's episode, dated March 26, 2025.

As the Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest, EJ will be a victim of a gunshot in his living room, and his brother Chad DiMera will discover him unresponsive. Chad will make sure he gets help and reaches the hospital in time.

While he will possibly survive the injury, EJ may be in a long coma as the story arc stretches out. The police will look for the assailant among the long list of Salem residents who hold a grudge against him, while Johnny will feel remorse for being hard on his father.

Days of Our Lives: More sad news on the way for Marlena

In the past few days, Marlena Evans went to Washington, D.C. with Steve Johnson, to look for John Black's whereabouts. After Shane Donovan gave a clue about John's last location being Estonia, Marlena and Steve reached out to other contacts for more news.

While Marlena connected to Paul Narita and reminisced about John, Steve reached out to Andrew Donovan for more help. While Andrew provided a lead, he pointed out that time was running out fast.

The soap's spoilers suggest that Marlena and Steve will eventually return to Salem without John Black, as he will not return from his last assignment. This story arc will present John Black's exit from DOOL due to actor Drake Hogestyn's demise.

Days of Our Lives: Lovers' tiff between Holly and Tate

On Wednesday's Days of Our Lives episode, dated March 26, 2025, Holly Jonas learnt that Tate Black snitched on Doug Williams III to Julie Williams. Holly knew the whole situation and told Tate about it. Moreover, she knew Doug went home to come clean to Julie. However, Julie learnt about Doug's actions before he reached home and threw him out.

While Doug and Holly assume Melinda revealed the secret, Maggie Kiriakis told Holly it was Tate. Holly is expected to confront Tate in the next episode, while Tate may try to explain himself. Since Holly will likely see Tate's jealous action as betrayal, she may want to break up with him.

Moreover, Sophia, who learnt from Tate about his actions, may want to use it to drive a wedge between the lovebirds. When Holly hears from Sophia that Tate confided in the latter, she will have more reason to mistrust him.

Stay tuned to Peacock to catch the unfolding drama on Days of Our Lives as EJ fights for his life and John loses his.

