What is happening with EJ DiMera on Days of Our Lives? Plot dynamics explored

The Days of Our Lives episode on March 26, 2025, was tough for EJ DiMera. His past finally caught up with him, ruining Johnny and Chanel’s adoption plans.

Amy Choi had approved them to adopt Sophia and Tate’s baby, but after reading a Spectator article about EJ’s crimes—including past rape allegations, kidnapping charges, and Rachel Blake’s disappearance—she changed her mind. Seeing it as a sign, she refused to let her grandchild be placed in a family linked to him.

Later, EJ showed up at Paulina’s home to speak with Johnny, only to be told flat out that he was dead to his son. Johnny made it clear there was no fixing this. EJ begged for forgiveness, brought up his past, and even talked about Sami eventually understanding him, but Johnny wasn’t having it.

By the time the episode of Days of Our Lives ended, EJ had not only lost his son’s trust but also managed to destroy Johnny and Chanel’s shot at building a family.

What is EJ DiMera on Days of Our Lives up to?

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

EJ DiMera is on damage control, but he’s running out of moves. After years of skating by on charm, power, and DiMera money, things are slipping through his fingers. Right now, EJ isn’t scheming in the shadows or plotting his next takeover. He’s trying to fix the fallout from choices he already made—choices that are finally catching up with him.

The Spectator article didn’t just damage EJ’s reputation—it cost his son a future. He knows it, and instead of his usual denials or spin, he’s desperately trying to explain himself.

Written by Leo Stark and published by Chad, the article hit harder than EJ expected. It exposed everything—his past with Sami, his legal troubles, and missing persons linked to him. For someone obsessed with controlling his image, this was the worst kind of press.

EJ believes that Chad betrayed him. In his eyes, this wasn’t just business—it was personal. Now, EJ is furious and wants Chad to answer for it. He left him a voicemail that sounded less like a brother calling and more like a threat.

Paulina didn’t mince words when she confronted him either. She flat-out blamed him for ruining Chanel and Johnny’s adoption. She warned him to back off and stay out of her daughter’s life. EJ, for once, didn’t lash out. He actually begged her for a chance to fix it.

But Paulina wasn’t interested in apologies or explanations. She told him no one messes with her child and gets away with it. EJ looked stunned, maybe because he’s used to people fearing him or bargaining with him—not shutting him down.

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

At the core of it, EJ is trying to convince people that he’s not the same man he used to be. He talks about his love for Sami, his flaws, and how he was shaped by Stefano. But that doesn’t matter anymore. The people around him—his son, his in-laws, even his own brother—aren’t buying it. Johnny called him a virus. Paulina sees him as a threat.

Chad just dropped a public bombshell. EJ may be desperate, but he’s not powerless. If he feels backed into a corner, it’s only a matter of time before he lashes out in a way that reminds Salem exactly why the DiMera name still carries fear. Right now, he’s playing defense. But knowing EJ, that won’t last much in Days of Our Lives.

Watch Days of Our Lives on NBC.

