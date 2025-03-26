General Hospital alum Chad Brannon celebrates landing two film roles in one day

In the early 2000s, General Hospital fans knew Chad Brannon as Zander Smith, a troubled man who arrived in Port Charles in 2000. He had a rocky relationship with Elizabeth Webber, which grew more complicated when she became pregnant with his child.

Zander's story ended in 2004 when he was shot and died in Emily Quartermaine’s arms. However, Brannon returned to the show in 2009 as a different character, Aaron. Then, in 2021, he returned as the ghost of Zander during emotional scenes with his son Cameron, who was dealing with the fallout of Franco’s death in General Hospital.

After years away from the soap world, Brannon is stepping in front of the camera again but this time for movies. On march 17, he shared that he got offered two film roles on the same day. He posted a photo on Instagram dressed as a doctor and mentioned that he had a lot of makeup on for reasons he isn’t allowed to explain just yet.

Chad Brannon announces two new projects on Instagram

On March 17, Chad Brannon let fans in on a big win. He posted a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram dressed in full doctor gear and wrote,

“The Lord has a sense of humor.”

The post came with the reveal that he had just booked two feature films—both offers landing on the exact same day. He didn’t say what either project is called, but he did say he had already wrapped the first one, and it had been a blast. The second one seems to be more hush-hush. He mentioned wearing a lot of makeup and hinted there’s a reason he can’t talk about just yet.

Brannon also added that the offers came at a time when he was wondering if he should step back into more on-camera work. He’d recently done a few smaller projects that reminded him how much he missed acting. Then the calls came in, and suddenly he had two film roles on his plate within hours. He said the timing felt like a sign.

He genuinely seemed surprised and thankful. In his caption, he told fans he couldn’t wait to share more when it’s allowed. And although the post didn’t drop any titles or co-stars, it gave off the feeling that Brannon is ready to fully return to acting again—this time with a little mystery and a lot more screen time.

General Hospital recap (March 25, 2025)

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

In General Hospital, Ava Jerome hit a financial wall and went looking for help. She tracked down her nephew Lucas Jones, at General Hospital and asked if Julian had left him anything in a will. She hoped there might be some kind of inheritance or even access to offshore accounts.

Lucas didn’t give her much hope. He told her Julian had left him nothing and made it clear he didn’t want to get pulled into anything shady. Ava tried to explain that she needed money to take care of her daughter, but Lucas didn’t budge. He said he had nothing to offer her.

After that door closed, Ava went to Sonny Corinthos and asked him to raise her child support payments. Sonny saw through it fast. He knew Ava was struggling and called her out on it. Ava didn’t hold back. She asked for two million dollars. Sonny agreed, but only if she gave up most of her time with their daughter and settled for just two weekends a month.

That didn’t sit well with Ava, and the two started arguing. Old wounds came up, and tensions got high. Then, in the middle of it all, Sonny clutched his chest and dropped to the ground. Ava rushes to him at first but then notices a bottle of pills on the floor. She stopped and thought hard about what to do next.

Elsewhere, Carly went to see Jack Brennan after getting out of the hospital. She had been poisoned, and he thought she was going to end things with him. Instead, she told him she still wanted to be with him no matter the danger. Jack was shocked but they decided to stay together.

At Deception Brook, Lynn was having a rough day. Tracy Quartermaine kept pressing her for answers, and then Brook’s assistant Lulu quit out of nowhere. Lulu said she talked to Chase, and it made her decision clear.

Elizabeth talked to Ric Lansing about Portia. Ric said Portia had hired him but wouldn’t give details. That left Elizabeth even more worried.

Valentin said goodbye to Charlotte before heading to Steinmauer. He made sure her finances were protected and gave her one last hug.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

