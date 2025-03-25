"Once a bully, always a bully" — The Bold and the Beautiful fans divided as Steffy’s ruthless leadership sparks heated debate

Steffy Forrester’s recent actions in The Bold and the Beautiful have sparked a firestorm of opinions among fans, with her rise to power as co-CEO fueling intense debate.

Some fans support Steffy’s tough stance, seeing it as necessary to protect her family’s company. Others, however, believe she is reverting to the “bully” persona they thought she had outgrown. One viewer, named Charlotte Burgess, on Facebook, wrote:

“Well, the wicked witch of Forrester Creations is back. Once a bully, always a bully.”

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

This comment from one fan sums up the sentiments of many viewers who are disappointed to see Steffy reverting to this familiar, aggressive role. They feel that the character is regressing into old habits, using her power to tear down others rather than fostering growth and unity within the company.

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

These comments reflect the divided nature of the fanbase, with some people seeing Steffy’s actions as justified and in line with the tough persona she’s always had.

For these viewers, Steffy’s cutthroat attitude might seem harsh, but they view it as a necessary evil to preserve Forrester Creations. For them, Steffy’s assertiveness is a welcome change from the more passive and often indecisive characters around her.

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

These sentiments play into the larger conversation about how the other characters, particularly Ridge, have been enabling Steffy’s behavior. Ridge’s lack of opposition to Steffy’s actions makes many viewers question his own moral compass and leadership abilities.

If Steffy can’t be reined in by her family, it sends a message to fans that power dynamics within the Forrester family might be more about personal vendettas than what’s best for the business.

How ruthless is Steffy Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful?

Steffy Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful has been showing exactly how ruthless she can be as co-CEO of Forrester Creations. Her latest moves show she’ll do whatever it takes to get her way. One of the boldest things she’s done lately is firing Hope Logan. She walked in on Hope after that stumble in the design office, the one where Hope ended up on top of Finn.

Instead of asking what really happened, Steffy didn’t waste a second. She jumped straight to conclusions. She made up her mind on the spot that Hope was trying to get close to Finn. She didn’t care if it was innocent. She didn’t bother to check the facts. For Steffy, this wasn’t about figuring out the truth. It was about flexing her authority and sending Hope out the door without hesitation.

Steffy has always had an aggressive way of leading, but this time, it felt different in The Bold and the Beautiful. It felt personal. The tension between her and Hope has been brewing for a while. Instead of handling things like a leader should, Steffy used her position to humiliate Hope in front of everyone.

She didn’t stop to think about how firing her own stepsister could blow up the family dynamic. She made it clear she’s fine with burning bridges if it means keeping control over Forrester Creations. What makes it worse is how she frames it as a business move when it’s clearly fueled by personal grudges.

But firing Hope wasn’t enough for Steffy, she kept going. She’s been dragging Hope down in other ways, constantly throwing jabs and comparing her to Brooke. It’s not about business. It’s about cutting Hope down emotionally. Steffy knows exactly which buttons to press. She plays these mind games to make Hope feel insecure and powerless, always keeping the upper hand.

Then there’s the whole Carter situation. Steffy couldn’t even stop to consider that Hope’s lingerie wasn’t for Finn but for Carter. It never crossed her mind. She was too focused on spinning her own story. It shows how reckless she can be when she gets wrapped up in her own drama.

And she doesn’t stop at targeting Hope. Ridge and Eric are nowhere to be found when it comes to reining her in, and Steffy uses that to her advantage. She keeps climbing the ladder without anyone questioning her actions.

Fans are starting to ask how much power one family should have when no one’s willing to check her behavior. She’s shown she’s ready to push anyone out of her way, even family, if it keeps her at the top.

At this point, she isn’t protecting Forrester Creations. Anyone who crosses her learns fast that she’s not afraid to make ruthless moves just to keep control. And for Steffy, it doesn’t seem to matter what or whom she destroys to get it done.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

