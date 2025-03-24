Days of Our Lives spoilers: Tate spills the truth, Chad falls for Cat, and Melinda warns Doug

Secrets and shifting loyalties take center stage this week on Days of Our Lives as several Salem residents face fallout from their actions. Tate decides to stop hiding the truth and ends up revealing information that could change everything. Chad spends more time with Cat and starts to see a side of her he hadn’t expected.

What begins as hospital fundraiser planning quickly turns personal. Meanwhile, Melinda finds herself backed into a corner and gives Doug a warning that could affect how long he can keep his own secret.

Each character is dealing with pressure that forces them to make choices fast. Expect plenty of tension, messy revelations, and complicated emotions as these storylines collide.

Disclaimer - This article is speculative and contains spoilers.

Days of Our Lives spoilers: Tate exposes Doug’s secret and risks everything

Tate has spent weeks balancing a secret that keeps getting heavier. He knows Doug is tied to the stolen necklace and has been trying to keep it buried. But the weight finally becomes too much.

During a tense moment with Holly, Tate breaks down and tells her the truth. Holly trusts Tate to stay quiet and is blindsided when he confesses.

Tate’s guilt has been eating at him and now the truth is out. His decision doesn’t just shake up his relationship with Holly. It also puts Doug in a tough spot.

Holly is already dealing with her complicated friendship with Doug and now she has to figure out how to handle this mess.

Tate’s honesty might spark bigger problems as questions start flying. Salem residents won’t ignore a confession like this. Tate may think he’s doing the right thing, but this secret coming out could change everything for Doug and Holly.

Days of Our Lives spoilers: Chad lets his guard down and starts falling for Cat

In Days of Our Lives, Chad has spent plenty of time with Cat lately and something shifts this week. It starts as a regular meeting to plan the hospital fundraiser but things don’t stay professional.

Chad notices a new side to Cat that surprises him. She drops her serious attitude and lets her guard down.

Chad likes what he sees. The more they talk, the more Chad realizes there’s chemistry between them. He’s starting to wonder if his feelings are deeper than friendship. But his past with Abby still lingers. Losing her left him devastated and Chad isn’t sure if he’s ready to move on.

Spending time with Cat forces him to question whether he can take that step. As they keep working together, Chad feels drawn to her but he knows it won’t be simple.

His history keeps pulling him back even as something real begins to build between him and Cat.

Days of Our Lives spoilers: Melinda corners Doug as necklace theft threatens to explode

In Days of Our Lives, Melinda knows things are slipping out of control. The necklace Doug tried to buy back is about to expose both of them. JJ is already asking questions and Julie is suspicious after spotting the necklace on Melinda’s neck. Melinda realizes she can’t stay quiet any longer.

She pulls Doug aside and gives him a clear warning. They are running out of time. If JJ keeps digging, the truth will come out fast. Doug is already nervous and Melinda’s warning only adds to the pressure.

She wants to make sure he stays careful but the situation is becoming harder to manage.

Melinda has her own reasons for wanting to keep this buried. If Doug slips up, she goes down too. The clock is ticking and Melinda knows they are both walking a thin line. One wrong move could drag them into a mess neither of them can clean up.

Catch Days of Our Lives on NBC.

