"Leave regular TV programming alone!!!": The Young and the Restless fans demand sports be moved to night as drama gets sidelined

The Young and the Restless fans have been dealing with yet another disruption to their favorite soap opera, and they’re not happy about it. The reason? March Madness. Every year, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament takes over CBS’s daytime programming, causing soap operas like The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Beyond the Gates to take a back seat.

This year, fans of The Young and the Restless are particularly frustrated because the tournament has led to an unexpected two-day break for the soap, leaving viewers eagerly waiting for the next episode after March 19, 2025.

The interruption has sparked a wave of frustration across social media, with many fans feeling that their soap operas shouldn’t have to suffer for sports coverage.

One fan, Beth Jones, voiced the common sentiment, saying, “Sports need to be put on a sports channel! Leave regular TV programming alone!!!”

It’s clear that the disruption caused by March Madness is leaving fans feeling helpless and upset, particularly when their beloved soaps are sidelined in favor of sports broadcasts. The demand for sports to be moved to a dedicated sports channel is louder than ever, and the frustration with this annual scheduling conflict continues to grow.

Other fans echoed similar thoughts. The frustration is real, as many viewers simply want their daily soap fix without having to deal with the disruption of sports programming.

Fans took to social media asking for a change, suggesting that the tournament could be broadcast on a sports channel like ESPN.

For some fans, it feels like their favorite show is getting pushed aside for something they don’t care about.

What happened in The Young and the Restless March 19, 2025 episode?

On March 19, 2025, The Young and the Restless delivered a dramatic episode packed with surprises and unanswered questions. It all began when Traci Abbott dropped a bombshell at the Genoa City Athletic Club. She excitedly told Jack and Diane that she and Alan were getting married. But that wasn’t all.

Traci revealed they planned to fly to Paris for the wedding and she wanted to borrow the company jet. Jack was taken aback and questioned why everything was moving so quickly, especially since Alan had proposed only hours earlier. Diane tried to calm things down by emphasizing how romantic Paris was, but Jack couldn’t shake the feeling that this was all happening too fast.

Traci dismissed Jack’s concerns, telling him that Alan had to leave because of some security issues. She gently told him he was overreacting, but Jack couldn’t ignore his unease. He feared Traci might marry Alan without involving the family. Traci assured him she wouldn’t go ahead with the wedding without them.

Alan didn’t have any family and wanted the Abbotts to be present. She even asked Jack to walk her down the aisle. Diane, being blunt as always, joked about Traci’s past marriages, but Jack brought up how their late father, John, had walked Traci down the aisle before. Traci became emotional and Jack softened, reminding her that their father would be thrilled for her.

Kyle then joined the conversation, and they shifted to the recent kidnapping of Phyllis and Sharon. Kyle told them both women were safe at home. Traci, not knowing Alan had a connection to the kidnapping, expressed her hope that the person responsible would be caught.

She mentioned Alan’s strange security alerts about a clinic, which caught Kyle’s attention. He found it odd since Summer had mentioned something about the women being held in a clinic.

Over at Crimson Lights, Sharon brought Nick his favorite scone and tea, hoping to lighten the mood. She suggested he join her and Faith in Europe to visit Noah, but Nick hesitated.

He explained he couldn’t leave because of his responsibilities at Newman Enterprises. Sharon tried to convince him, even joking about the wi-fi in Europe. Nick remained firm, saying Sharon needed to spend time with her kids and heal from the trauma of the kidnapping.

Summer showed up looking worried about her mom. She explained that Phyllis was acting strangely after the kidnapping. Sharon suggested Phyllis might need to see a doctor, but Summer mentioned that Phyllis refused. Nick agreed to check on Phyllis, and Summer seemed grateful for his help.

Meanwhile, Adam and Chelsea shared an intimate dinner at Adam’s house. Chelsea made the meal, and they reminisced about the past. Chelsea surprised Adam by saying she wasn’t looking for perfection, just something real between them. The evening ended with them getting closer, sharing a kiss, and eventually making new memories together.

The episode wrapped up with Traci receiving a call from Alan. He had already left for Paris alone, leaving Traci confused since she was supposed to join him later. Alan promised her a surprise, and Traci was left uncertain about what was coming next.

