The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from March 17 to 21, 2025

The spoilers of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless for the episodes airing from March 17 to 21, 2025, tease a dramatic week filled with confrontations, surprising teamwork, and rekindled romance.

Alan’s lies start to crumble as Traci pushes for answers, while Billy and Nick step up to help Phyllis and Sharon in unexpected ways. Victor gives Kyle a tough reality check, and Adam and Chelsea’s reunion brings back serious sparks.

Previously on the show, Sharon and Phyllis were rescued just in time after being held captive. They destroyed the room and turned off a hidden camera, but then toxic gas filled the space. Phyllis tried to stop the leak, nearly passing out before Nick, Billy, and Chance rushed in to save them.

At the GCAC, Traci peeked at “Alan” aka Martin’s phone and saw a message about a security breach at the clinic. Later, Sharon and Phyllis told Nick, Billy, and Chance all about their terrifying ordeal. But with the kidnapper still out there, they worried this dangerous game wasn’t over yet.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from March 17 to 21, 2025

Monday, March 17: Traci demands answers

At the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless, Alan’s lies start to catch up with him when Traci demands the truth. He tries to explain himself and save their relationship, but Traci’s trust is almost gone. Meanwhile, Billy discovers a secret about Phyllis that could change everything, and Nick comes up with a plan to help Sharon, leaving Sally feeling left out.

Tuesday, March 18: Reality check for Kyle

Victor gives Kyle some tough advice, telling him that holding on to Claire might not be worth it. Kyle wonders if getting back with Summer would be better for Harrison. Elsewhere, Lily starts to doubt Damian’s true motives, while Holden takes a risky chance with Audra, testing her commitment to Nate.

Wednesday, March 19: Sparks fly for Adam and Chelsea

In the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Jack and Diane support Traci after she learns a heartbreaking truth, not knowing how badly Alan has betrayed her. Meanwhile, Nick gets an exciting invitation that could lead to something new. But the biggest surprise comes when Adam and Chelsea finally give in to their feelings, reigniting the spark between them.

Thursday, March 20: Preempted for March Madness

Because of NCAA March Madness coverage, The Young and the Restless won’t air a new episode. But fans can still enjoy looking back at the show’s most unforgettable couples and love stories with streaming options like Paramount Plus.

Friday, March 21: Another break from the drama in Genoa City

The show will continue its break for another day, also giving viewers some time to catch up with the storylines if they have missed any recent happenings in Genoa City. Will Traci forgive Alan? Can Kyle move on from his past? And are Adam and Chelsea ready for a fresh start? Fans can look forward to more drama when the show returns next week!

Fans can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

