The Young and the Restless recap (March 11, 2025): Sharon and Phyllis become lab rats whereas Claire’s new connection sparks jealousy

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on March 11, 2025, Sharon Newman and Phyllis Summers went through a terrifying ordeal, forced to take part in a cruel experiment. Sharon made a life-or-death choice, urging Phyllis to drink from a marked water bottle that she believed was an antidote.

Ad

Phyllis hesitated but drank, soon feeling better, leading to a rare moment of gratitude between the rivals. At Society, Nick shared his worries about Sharon with Victoria. Chance arrived with CCTV footage of a white van linked to Sharon and Phyllis’ disappearance, giving Nick hope but showing the search was far from over. Meanwhile, Summer interrupted Kyle’s date with Claire, urging him to check on Harrison. Kyle left, and Claire met Holden Novak at the bar.

Ad

Trending

They shared a flirty conversation, and when Kyle returned, he found them laughing and toasting, sparking his jealousy and hinting at future trouble.

Ad

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Sharon and Phyllis face a deadly experiment

Sharon urged Phyllis to drink from a marked water bottle, believing it was an antidote. Phyllis hesitated but drank, feeling some relief and briefly bonding with Sharon.

Their relief vanished when the captor revealed they were test subjects in an experiment. Fearing they might never be freed, Sharon broke down as Phyllis rested. Former rivals, they now leaned on each other, unsure if they’d ever escape.

Ad

Ad

Nick, Victoria, and Daniel search for answers

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Nick told Victoria how worried he was about Sharon. Her disappearance, along with Phyllis going missing, weighed heavily on him. Daniel soon joined them, just as anxious about his mom.

Chance Chancellor brought a small spark of hope with new information. CCTV footage showed a white van without windows, linked to both disappearances. The van had been stolen from a medical supply company that same morning. This clue gave Nick hope that finding the van might lead them to Sharon and Phyllis before it was too late.

Ad

Ad

Summer disrupts Kyle and Claire’s date

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Summer interrupted Kyle’s date with Claire, saying they needed to talk to Harrison right away. She worried he might hear about Phyllis’ disappearance and get upset. Kyle, torn between worrying about Harrison and wanting to spend time with Claire, reluctantly agreed to leave the date.

Claire stayed at the bar, where she met Holden Novak. He made her laugh with playful conversation and ordered them both vespers, which she liked better than her martini. Their lighthearted chat, including jokes about James Bond, briefly helped Claire forget her family troubles.

Ad

When Kyle returned with Summer, he saw Claire laughing and clinking glasses with Holden. Summer pointed out Claire’s "new friend," and Kyle, feeling jealous, quickly took Claire away, hoping to save the rest of their date.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback