The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from March 10 to 14, 2025

In the upcoming week on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, viewers will see Sharon and Phyllis trying to survive their captor’s terrifying games. At the same time, Billy, Nick, and Chance follow an important lead, hoping to rescue them. Kyle and Claire’s relationship faces challenges, Audra hides her past, and Victor questions Adam’s decisions, all leading to a showdown.

Ad

Previously, Summer grew closer to wanting Kyle back, even though he planned a date with Claire. Jack reminded Summer that she’d always be part of the Abbott family, and they promised to keep Harrison’s happiness first. Meanwhile, Victor quietly supported Summer but warned Claire about the risks of dating an Abbott.

Elsewhere, Audra’s past came back to haunt her when Holden tried to reconnect, even after Damian told him to back off. Damian struggled with family issues, while Nate tried to help him through it. As Kyle and Claire got ready for their date, Summer watched them from a distance, hinting at more drama to come.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from March 10 to 14, 2025

Monday, March 10: A reluctant alliance and a sinister message

In the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis and Sharon get a message from their kidnapper, making them even more desperate to escape. Meanwhile, Nick and Billy put aside their differences and team up to find the women, knowing that they’re stronger together. Elsewhere, Nate grows more suspicious of Audra, but she covers her tracks to hide her history with Holden.

Ad

Tuesday, March 11: Decisions and divisions

Summer accidentally causes trouble between Kyle and Claire, shaking up their relationship. Meanwhile, Holden starts meeting new people in town. Phyllis is pushed to her breaking point when the kidnapper forces her to make a decision. It seems like the captor is trying to separate Phyllis and Sharon to weaken them.

Ad

Wednesday, March 12: Taking control and unexpected comfort

In the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis and Sharon take a risk and try to take control of the situation, looking for a way to outsmart their kidnapper. Meanwhile, Chance comforts Summer, suggesting there might still be feelings between them. Over at the Abbott house, Traci shares a shocking news with Jack, leaving him unsure about what to do next.

Ad

Ad

Thursday, March 13: Traps and confessions

Phyllis and Sharon’s hope fades when they fall into another trap set by their kidnapper. The twisted game gets even worse, leaving them feeling more helpless. Meanwhile, Victor confronts Adam about his recent choices and doesn’t hold back his criticism. Meanwhile, at the Abbott house, Jack opens up to Diane, leading to a major turning point in their relationship.

Friday, March 14: The final fight and a race against time

Ad

The week on The Young and the Restless ends with a showdown as Sharon and Phyllis fight for their lives. At the same time, Billy, Nick, and Chance chase a new lead that could finally help them find the women. This rescue mission could bring either relief or heartbreak to the protagonists.

Fans can watch new episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount Plus

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback