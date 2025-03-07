Which role did Pamela Bach play in The Young and the Restless? Details explored as the actress reportedly passed away

The Young and the Restless alumni Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff passed away on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as reported by TMZ. The Baywatch actor was previously married to her co-star, David Hasselhoff. Pamela is survived by two daughters and a granddaughter. She was 62 at the time of her death.

Pamela Bach joined The Young and the Restless in 1994, portraying Mari Jo Mason. She left after a few episodes and was replaced by Diana Barton. Incidentally, her former husband, David, was also part of The Young and the Restless, playing Dr. Snapper Foster from 1975 to 1982.

The Young and the Restless continues to explore relationship dynamics between influential business families of the fictional Genoa City. The long-running CBS daily soap opera premiered in March 1973.

Who was Pamela Bach's Mari Jo on The Young and the Restless?

As mentioned before, Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff originated the role of Mari Jo Mason, aka Marilyn Mason, in February 1994 on Y&R. The character was connected to the Abbotts and Victor Newman and exited the soap's storyline in August 1996. During her time on the show, Mari Jo Mason was shown as a past connection of Ashley Abbott's fiance, Blade Bladeson.

Later, she joined Jabot Cosmetics as the head of their Art Department. She soon fell for Ashley's brother, Jack Abbott. Unhappy about her interference in the Abbott family, Blade threatened to reveal everything about her past. Meanwhile, Mari Jo accused Blade of leaving his brother, Rick, to drown.

As Blade pushed her to leave town, Mari Jo proposed to a surprised Jack. When Ashley became suspicious of her, Mari Jo revealed that she and Blade were lovers in the past. However, after Blade's funeral, she further revealed that Blade's twin, Rick, was alive, and she was living with him as his wife.

When Jack married Luan Volien, Mari Jo was jealous. To add to the complications, Jack's son, Keemo Volien Abbott, fell in love with Mari Jo. However, they had a fallout. Following Luan's death, Mari Jo resumed her romance with Jack, but Keemo later faxed Jack from Vietnam, detailing all her misdeeds.

To stop Victor Newman from getting his hands on Keemo's fax, Mari Jo shot the Newman patriarch. Suspecting her, Victor led Mari Jo into believing that Christine Williams had a copy of the fax. Mari Jo kidnapped Christine and was going to shoot her with a gun planted by Victor when Victor and Paul Williams saved Christine. Mari Jo was institutionalized for her crimes in 1996.

More about Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff

Born Pamela Weissenbach to a model mother in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Bach started her modeling career as a teenager. After completing her studies at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting. Her career started with the film Rumble Fish.

Besides The Young and the Restless, Bach appeared in several well-known titles, including Appointment with Fear, Route 66, More than Puppy Love, Otherworld, T.J. Hooker, Knight Rider, The Fall Guy, Cheers, Superboy, Baywatch, Baywatch Nights, Sirens, Celebrity Big Brother 2011, and many more.

In her personal life, Pamela met co-actor David Hasselhoff in 1985 on the sets of Knight Rider. The couple married in 1989 and had two daughters, Taylor Ann in 1990 and Hayley in 1992. They divorced in 1996, each taking custody of one daughter.

On March 5, 2025, Pamela Bach was found unresponsive at her home. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that she had died by suicide. Many of her former colleagues have shared their condolences in response to the news.

Stay tuned to CBS to catch the latest on The Young and the Restless, which airs every weekday.

