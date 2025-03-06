The Young and the Restless spoilers for next 2 weeks (March 7 to 14, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Feuds, frictions, and fights threaten to continue on The Young and the Restless in the upcoming episode of March 2025. With Victor not relenting in his fight with the Abbotts, and eager to break apart Claire and Kyle, things may heat up in Genoa City.

The recent past on The Young and the Restless showed Victor showing displeasure for Kyle, while helping Lily with information on Damian. While Jack seemed ready to face any onslaught from Victor, Billy started a secret plan to attack the Newman chairman.

Also, last week saw Phyllis and Sharon missing and finding themselves held captive in an abandoned place on the episode dated March 4, 2025. They soon agreed to comply with the kidnapper's demands as their families and Chance started investigating their inexplicable disappearance.

Meanwhile, The Young and the Restless remains one of the longest-running daily soaps airing on CBS since March 1973. The soap presents the interactions and relationship dynamics between various families in the fictional Genoa City.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Young and the Restless: Sharon and Phyllis pushed to the brink of tolerance

Recently, an unknown captor abducted both Sharon Newman and Phyllis Summers, and held them captive in an abandoned mental facility. The longtime rivals tried to cooperate to free themselves as the captor asked them to play a game.

However, soon, the decoded puzzles and passing stages connected them to their past feuds. As the two played, they seemed to resolve their disagreements and their history and move on. Moreover, they decided to collaborate to play along.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that their plight is far from over as they continue to do the captor's bidding despite their differences. However, they may not be able to hold on to their newfound civility with each other for long. Stress and overstarin of being held hostage coupled with being in close proximity with their enemy may push Sharon and Phyllis to the edge of their breaking point.

They will likely have a fiery altercation, leading to smashed items and damage in the room. Whether their kidnapper plans to punish them for misbehavior or gives up on them remains to be seen.

The Young and the Restless: Claire gets sucked into Victor's Abbott ploy

Victor Newman has already declared that he disapproves of Kyle Abbott as Claire Newman-Howard's beau. In the past few episodes, the granddaughter tried her best to make the two parties meet and reconcile over dinner, to no avail. She also asked her mother, Victoria Newman, for tips to convince Victor.

In the coming weeks, Victor will likely continue to be rigid in his attitude towards Claire's boyfriend, creating trouble for the girl. While Claire will continue to insist that she would not give up on her love for Kyle to please her grandfather, she would start to doubt how long she can hold on. With Summer Newman trying to interfere in their relationship, Claire may have an uphill task in holding on to Kyle.

Victor Newman, on the other hand, will arrange to spy on Jabot Industries as his next move on his rival. In response, Jack Abbott will be furious when he learns about Victor's dirty business move. Claire and Kyle will likely get caught in the crossfire of the Newman-Abbott feud.

The Young and the Restless: Nate faces deceptions from various sides

Recently, Nate Hastings bonded with Amy Lewis to reunite her with her estranged son, Damian Kane. While his honest trials did not completely pay off so far, Damian met Amy. However, Damian has a rough relationship with Nate.

This story arc also introduced Holden Novak to the Genoa City residents. However, Holden has a connection with Audra Charles's past, which the former wants to reconnect to. Although Audra claims to have a family life with Nate and Amy, she will be seen planning to meet Holden and scheming without Nate's knowledge.

On the other hand, Lily Winters will likely meet Damian again despite Nate warning her of the shady newcomer. However, Lily will likely defy Nate as she is drawn to Damian. Moreover, she thinks she can protect Nate by staying close to Damian and keeping tabs on his actions.

Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless every weekday to know how Lily and Audra's interaction with Damian and Holden affects Nate.

