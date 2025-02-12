How old is Nathan Hastings on The Young and the Restless? Age explored

Nathan 'Nate' Hastings Jr. is one of the regular characters on The Young and the Restless, essayed by actor Sean Dominic. The character was introduced on the soap in 1992 as the son of Nathan Hastings and Olivia Winters and adopted son of Malcolm Winters.

Nate's birth story was an interesting one, surrounded by much drama and unforeseen events. His mother Olivia was diagnosed with ovarian cancer while she was pregnant and was advised to abort her child. However, Olivia refused to do so, insisting that she would give birth to her baby. Then, in 1992, Nate was delivered as a premature baby to save Olivia's life.

Given the timeline of his story, Nate is now around 32 years old on the soap. Some of his recent storylines have involved his girlfriend Audra, his stepmother Amy and the identity of his half-brother Damian.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless. Reader discretion is advised.

What is Nate Hastings' current storyline on The Young and the Restless?

Nate and Amy in a still from The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

Nate Hastings is currently in the middle of an interesting and drama filled-storyline on The Young and the Restless, involving Amy and his half-brother Damian. In late 2024, Amy reached out to Nate, informing him that she had a physical relationship with his father Nathan, and the two had had a child together, named Damian. Amy asked Nate for help finding Damian so that she could be reunited with her son.

So, Nate and his girlfriend Audra Charles started scouting for leads on this mysterious new character. This search culminated in January 2025, when Damian met Nate in Los Angeles. Nate informed him of the circumstances, and Damian agreed to come to Genoa City to meet Amy.

Holden, who pretended to be Damian on the soap, in a still from The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

However, the story did not end there. Upon being faced with Damian, Amy claimed that it was not her son. It was then revealed that "Damian" was actually someone named Holden who just worked for Damian. It was at his boss' instruction that he had pretended to take on that identity and come to town. Amy asked him to request his boss to come and meet them. After a lengthy conversation, Damian finally agreed.

It remains to be seen what this story brings for the characters ahead. Damian's reluctance to reunite with his family spells for some possible trouble. Meanwhile, Holden might have his own motives in agreeing to get involved in all this in the first place, while Amy's health continues to deteriorate by the minute. It is likely that Nate will be the one who plays a central role in uniting all these aspects and bringing the storyline to a satisfying conclusion for all the characters.

Audiences can watch The Young and the Restless streaming online via CBS and Paramount+. New episodes of the soap are released via the platforms on all weekdays.

