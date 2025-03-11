The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon saves Phyllis while Summer derails Kyle and Claire’s romance

The Young and the Restless is set to become more thrilling as two key storylines come together in Genoa City. Sharon Newman and Phyllis Summers find themselves in a desperate battle to survive, being held hostage by an unknown kidnapper inside a rundown psychiatric ward.

Meanwhile, Summer Newman will not let go of Kyle Abbott, doing whatever it takes to disrupt his emerging relationship with Claire Newman. With Sharon standing up heroically to rescue Kyle from potentially lethal poisoning and Summer plotting to control Kyle's love life, the stakes have never been higher.

With deception, danger, and surprise alliances in the mix, viewers are left guessing who will emerge victorious in these growing power struggles on The Young and the Restless.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless.

Sharon's life-saving attempt at Phyllis on The Young and the Restless

On The Young and the Restless, Sharon and Phyllis are still stuck in a deserted psychiatric hospital, under the mercy of an evil experiment. Phyllis will become mysteriously ill, and Sharon is left wondering if she has been drugged by their abductor or if it is a ruse for sympathy.

Either way, Phyllis's condition will quickly deteriorate, leaving Sharon with limited time to react. They may have a contentious history, but Sharon feels it is her mission to save Phyllis, whom she thinks has an antidote.

But it would be hard to persuade Phyllis to trust her. Desperate to make sure that Phyllis will live, Sharon will force Phyllis to drink from a water bottle that is labeled. Phyllis will hesitate for a little while, then gulp it down. To Sharon's relief, Phyllis starts to recover.

Though Phyllis will be reluctant to acknowledge Sharon's heroism, she eventually thanks her for preserving her life. The brief vulnerability between the arch-enemies portends a fleeting truce, but their journey is far from done.

Their abductor still holds sway over them, declaring their torment is but a mere aspect of an overall experiment. Sharon starts to suspect that even if they escape death, fleeing may not be in the cards.

At the same time, Nick Newman, Victoria Newman, and Daniel Romalotti Jr. do everything in their power to locate Sharon and Phyllis. The major breakthrough will be made when Chance Chancellor finds CCTV footage of a suspicious white van connected with both women's disappearances.

With this fresh clue, Nick is optimistic that they are much closer to saving Sharon and Phyllis before it's too late.

Summer's desperate effort to keep Kyle and Claire apart on The Young and the Restless

Meanwhile, Summer Newman will still be meddling in Kyle Abbott's love life, refusing to let him get on with Claire Newman. Having overheard Kyle's telephone conversation, she discovers his arrangements for a night out with Claire and promptly implements a plan to stop it from happening.

One of Summer's strategies will be to keep Kyle's parents, Diane Jenkins-Abbott and Jack Abbott, from babysitting Harrison Abbott, thus keeping Kyle at home. She might also create a crisis with Harrison, appealing to Kyle's parental instincts to distract him from Claire.

Consequently, Claire will be left alone at the GCAC bar, where she has a strong martini. This will result in a surprise meeting with Holden Novak, who was to leave for Los Angeles but is stuck.

Showing interest in Claire, Holden will engage her in conversation, sharing a laugh over her James Bond comment and impressing her by ordering vespers instead. Kyle will finally return to find Claire and Holden having drinks and flirting with each other.

Summer has the chance to put the focus on Claire's "new friend," and Kyle becomes jealous. Her scheme succeeds—Kyle is visibly annoyed as he jumps in to win back Claire's attention, and Summer finds it entertaining to see the tension build.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

