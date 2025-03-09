The Young and the Restless recap (March 7, 2025): Summer runs into Jack while Kyle plans a date

In the recent episode of The Young and the Restless, fans witnessed more drama in Genoa City. Kyle enjoys his date night with Clair. Jack suspects that Summer might be developing feelings for Kyle. Meanwhile, Nate pushes Audra for information about her past relationship with Holden, and Claire confronts Victor about his involvement in Summer and Kyle's potential relationship.

The Young and the Restless is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas, set in the fictional town of Genoa City. It follows the lives of powerful families like the Newmans and the Abbotts as they navigate love, betrayal, business conflicts, and deep family secrets.

What happened on The Young and the Restless on March 7, 2025?

Summer and Jack run into each other

While wandering through the society, Summer ran into Jack, and they discussed Phyllis and Sharon's mysterious disappearance. Jack was concerned that Summer might be feeling alone. Summer appreciated his concern but mentioned that Kyle was supportive during this difficult period.

This concerned Jack, who suspected that Summer might develop feelings for Kyle. However, Summer dismissed this and exclaimed that they were just friends. Upon hearing this, Jack wasn't convinced, but he warned her not to get caught in any of Victor's plans.

Audra and Holden's encounter

Audra ran into Holden while wandering in the society; as Holden still had feelings for Audra and wanted them to reconnect. To this, Audra replied that he should get another hobby and start moving on. Audra asked the purpose of his visit, and he told her that he was in town because of Damiane.

Later, Holden runs into Damiane. Damiane was shocked to see that he was still in town and hadn't left. Damiane suggested that Holden stay away from Audra to avoid drama and not complicate things any further.

Kyle and Claire's date night

Kyle and Diane caught up for coffee on The Young and the Restless. Diane suggested that Kyle must also prioritize his relationship with Claire. Diane offered to babysit Harrison while the two enjoyed a date night. Kyle appreciated the gesture and took up the offer.

On the other hand, on The Young and the Restless, Claire confronted Victor, as she suspected that he wanted Kyle and Summer to reconnect, which Victor denied.

However, he mentioned that he felt sorry for Summer. Meanwhile, Claire received a call from Kyle, asking her to enjoy a date night with him. This concerned Victor about the future of the Abbott family.

Nate and Damian's discussion

Nate wanted Damian to forgive their mother, which Damian was a bit reluctant about because of the past. Amy recently revealed that Nathan is Damian's biological father, which makes Nate his half-brother. This truth came as a shock to the fans and Damian as she had hidden this truth from him his entire life.

On the other hand, on The Young and the Restless, Nate discussed with Audra and confronted her about her feelings for Holden, which Audra quickly denied. This made Nate suspicious, and he asked Holden to stay away from Audra.

The Young and the Restless is packed with dramatic storylines, making it one of the longest-running soap operas. Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes on CBS Network and Paramount Plus.

