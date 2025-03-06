The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nikki guides Claire, Kyle confronts Summer, and Devon grills Lily

The Genoa City drama on The Young and the Restless is heating up as relationships will be pushed to the limits, old flames will be fanned, and secrets threaten to unravel.

Ad

Nikki will help Claire navigate her mounting insecurities regarding Summer's hold on Kyle. Kyle will try establishing boundaries with Summer, but leftover emotions will make it difficult.

Devon will badger Lily for details about her relationship with Damian, becoming increasingly suspicious of his motives. As tensions escalate on The Young and the Restless, Nate and Damian will struggle through a tenuous partnership.

When emotions are at their peak on The Young and the Restless, surprising turns of events will wreak havoc, leaving Genoa City's residents with a sense of unease.

Ad

Trending

Nikki guides Claire on The Young and the Restless

Ad

Nikki Newman has seen it all, and her experience will make her the ideal individual to guide Claire Newman. As Claire deals with her complicated new life, Nikki will come in to give advice and wisdom.

Claire will have insecurities in her relationship with Kyle Abbott, particularly with Summer Newman around. Claire will be anxious that Summer's newfound behavior suggests that she is trying to get Kyle back, and she will fear that Victor Newman is even plotting things to try and make Summer move in that direction.

Ad

Nikki, who has a strong instinct to protect her family, will try to tell Claire that while Summer is fierce, she doesn't have to be pushed around. With the support of Nikki, Claire will be able to summon the strength to hold her own and battle for what she desires.

Kyle confronts Summer about boundaries on The Young and the Restless

Ad

Kyle will stay loyal to his love affair with Claire, but Summer's ongoing presence in his life will be a source of tension. When Claire finds Kyle consoling Summer over Phyllis Summers's vanishing act, she will feel more uneasy about their ongoing connection.

Summer's veiled barbs regarding Claire's history and reminders of what she did to hurt the Newmans will only fuel the flames. Deciding to put a stop to the problem, Kyle will determine that he needs to establish some limits with Summer.

Ad

When the two meet at Crimson Lights, Kyle will explicitly ask Summer if she has an issue with his relationship. Summer brushes her issues aside, saying she is just concerned about him, but Kyle will not be convinced.

She will caution him that Victor is sure to resist his affair with Claire and ask him if it is all the hassle. Although Kyle will assure her that he envisions a future with Claire, he will pause when asked if he is in love.

Ad

While Kyle thinks Summer has accepted his relationship, her face after he moves away will tell a different story. Summer will be anything but indifferent despite what she says, and it will be seen if she will make further moves to intervene.

Devon Grills Lily About Damian on The Young and the Restless

Ad

Devon Winters would not tolerate suspiciousness, and his next worry would be about his sister, Lily Winters, and her dealings with Damian Kane. Lily will secretly join Damian for dinner to gather information on behalf of Amy Lewis.

Nate and Devon will be angry with her for what she does, but Devon's curiosity about what she finds out will soon outweigh his anger.

Devon is convinced to find answers. Devon will question Lily for more information about Damian. When the siblings happen to meet Damian at the coffee shop, Devon will not hesitate to confront him for faking ownership of businesses that belong to Aristotle Dumas.

Ad

Damian will still be dodgy, but Lily will be more willing to listen to him. She will even agree to hear him out and have dinner with him again.

Whereas Devon will fret that Lily is playing herself for a fool, Damian will continue to spin a web of intrigue regarding his intentions.

His actions towards Amy and Nate will add further to the mystery, as he will be optimistic when Amy goes to see a cancer specialist. But will Damian be telling the truth, or is he concealing something that will ultimately hurt Lily?

Ad

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback