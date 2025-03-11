The latest episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on March 10, 2025. It was filled with tension as Phyllis Summers grew seriously ill from poisoning. Sharon Newman desperately searched for an antidote, following the captor’s cryptic clues in a race to save Phyllis' life.

Meanwhile, Nick Newman turned to Billy Abbott for support as the search for Sharon and Phyllis hit a dead end. Despite their troubled past, Billy offered comfort, and the two wondered if a new threat was lurking in Genoa City.

Elsewhere, Audra Charles learned troubling details about Damian Kane from Holden Novak.

As she and Nate Hastings discussed what to do, their relationship grew tense, but Nate’s protective side showed how much he cared.

Sharon fights to save Phyllis' life

The Young and the Restless episode began with Sharon growing frustrated when Phyllis refused to share the answer to the captor’s riddle. After arguing, Phyllis finally admitted that forgiveness was the answer, but she mocked the idea, saying she’d rather die than forgive Sharon.

Soon, Phyllis became seriously ill, clutching her stomach in pain. Sharon begged the captor for help, but he told her to find the antidote herself. He gave a cryptic clue “the beginning and the end – though you can’t see it.”

As Sharon searched the whole room, she realized that water had caused Phyllis' symptoms, so it might also cure her. She found a water bottle with a strange sticker and convinced Phyllis to drink, hoping she’d made the right choice.

Nick and Billy bond over the crisis

At Billy Abbott’s place on The Young and the Restless, Nick Newman arrived with bad news that there were no updates on Sharon and Phyllis. Billy wondered if Ian Ward might still be alive, but Nick said Ian’s body had been cremated.

Even so, Billy worried the kidnapper could be someone even more dangerous.

Billy encouraged Nick to take a break, and they shared a beer. Nick admitted how exhausting the search had been, though he said this wouldn’t become a regular thing. Billy quietly appreciated the brief moment of connection during such a difficult time.

Audra and Nate navigate new threats

At the Genoa City Athletic Club on The Young and the Restless, Nate told Audra he trusted her but admitted talking about her old connection to Holden Novak was tough. Wanting to ease Nate’s mind, Audra went to his apartment and shared what she learned from Holden.

She explained that Holden resented Damian Kane, who was known for his bad temper.

Nate worried that asking too many questions about Damian might scare him off. But Audra thought it was better to be careful and gather as much information as possible.

She playfully teased Nate about being jealous, saying it showed how much he cared. Nate brushed it off, kissed Audra, and reassured her of his feelings.

Later, Holden texted Audra to apologize for missing lunch and said he still needed a friend.

Audra showed Nate the message, and he texted Holden back, letting him know he wasn’t alone. The exchange hinted that Holden’s link to Damian might be the key to solving the mystery.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

