The Young and the Restless spoilers: Audra covers her tracks while Nick and Billy hunt for clues

The latest episode of The Young and the Restless is set to air on March 10, 2025. This episode will feature high drama as Audra tries to save herself by covering her tracks. Meanwhile, Nick and Billy join forces despite their personal differences to trace Sharon and Phyllis.

In the recent episodes, The Young and the Restless has delivered dramatic events and shocking revelations, shaking things up in Genoa City. Sally made arrangements for Billy's small gathering, while Lily revealed that Damian did not own the companies he talked about.

In the meantime, Nick met Summer at Crimson Lights to comfort her about Sharon's disappearance. Later, Claire questioned Victor about his recent actions, sparking tension between personal and professional issues. With family ties at stake, fans are eager to see what happens next on the American soap opera.

The Young and the Restless first premiered in March, 1973, making it one of the longest-running shows in American daytime television history. The show is set in the fictional Genoa City and revolves around the family feud between the Abbotts and the Newmans.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Young and the Restless: Nick and Billy join forces to search for clues while Audra covers her tracks

In Monday's episode, airing on March 10, 2025, Sharon and Phyllis are still locked up together. Throughout their captivity, they have shouted at each other, threatened each other, and accused each other of being terrible mothers.

However, they have not yet figured out why they are being held prisoner or what they need to do to escape.

As fans of the show know, Nick and Billy have numerous reasons to dislike each other. Billy has been trying to bring down Nick's father for a long time. It does not seem that Billy has any chance of defeating Victor, but their awkward engagements and altercations have created an air of hatred between the two.

Billy is set to go into business with Phyllis, but he cannot seem to find her. Nick has a daughter with Phyllis, and even he cannot find her or Sharon. Therefore, Billy and Nick decide to team up to achieve their common goal of locating Sharon and Phyllis.

By putting their differences aside, the two of them join forces and start hunting for clues.

Meanwhile, Audra tries to cover her tracks with Nate to save herself. In an attempt to gain immunity, Audra claims that she told Nate everything about her past life with Holden.

Although she informed Nate about her brief relationship with Holden, she later admits to Sally that she may have held a few things back.

It seems that Audra is trying to control the damage that has already been done. She is trying as hard as possible to cover her deeds by hiding details about her past actions. With their relationship at stake, fans wonder whether she will be able to hide the truth, or ultimately get exposed.

Other major developments on The Young and the Restless

As fans of The Young and the Restless wait to find out what happens on the episode releasing on Monday, March 10, 2025, there have been reports of other major developments in the show's storyline.

In the upcoming episodes, Summer causes a serious disagreement between Kyle and Claire. The kidnapper of Phyllis and Sharon compels Phyllis to make a difficult decision. Later, Chance comforts a devastated Summer, while Sharon and Phyllis take control of the situation.

By the end of the week, Victor criticizes Adam's decision-making ability. Jack makes a shocking confession to Diane, while Phyllis and Sharon fall into another trap. As the two fight for their survival, Chance provides a lead to Billy and Nick.

Besides anticipating the upcoming twists and turns, fans are eager to learn about the ultimate fate of Sharon and Phyllis. Additionally, with tensions rising high, fans wait to see how Billy and Nick's partnership turns out.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

