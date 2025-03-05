The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nikki demands peace as Newman vs Abbott war intensifies

The Young and the Restless episode airing on March 5, 2025, will feature high drama as the Abbott-Newman feud escalates. Nikki, at her breaking point, tries to make peace between Jack and Victor.

In the recent episodes, The Young and the Restless has delivered dramatic turning points and shocking revelations, shaking things up in Genoa City. Lily's investigation exposed Damian after she discovered that he had lied about his business dealings. Meanwhile, Billy and Sally hosted Jack and Diane to celebrate the upcoming launch of Abbott Communications.

In the meantime, Phyllis and Sharon argued as they figure out ways to escape from captivity. The search continued as Billy, Nick, Summer, and Daniel gathered at Crimson Lights to trace Sharon and Phyllis. With tensions rising higher than ever, fans are eager to see what happens next.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Young and the Restless: Nikki tries to establish peace between the Abbotts and the Newmans

As fans of The Young and the Restless know, the Abbotts and the Newmans have been feuding against each other for a long time. Now, Nikki attempts to bring peace as tensions between the two families rise.

In Wednesday's episode, airing on March 5, 2025, Nikki is likely to reach her breaking point. For a long time, Victor has been verbally attacking Jack as Nikki's ex-husband had the courage to save her when Victor could not. Having watched Victor and Jack battle each other for decades, Nikki would intervene and try to persuade her current and former husband to establish peace by putting aside their differences.

While Nikki is drinking, Jack is likely to find a way to get her to accompany him to a hotel room. There, he would almost die by breaking his own sobriety in order to save hers. As a result, Victor would become extremely furious after witnessing Jack's actions, as it made him look less manly.

Victor has been telling Nikki for months that he will never forgive Jack. After decades of experiencing the war between the Abbotts and the Newmans, Nikki has finally had enough. She would slam Victor and persuade them to call a truce and establish peace.

The Young and the Restless: Billy launches his media company to target Adam

Billy quietly plans his next venture on The Young and the Restless to wage war against Adam, further intensifying the feud between the Abbotts and the Newmans. On the other hand, Adam is working for Victor as the latter hired him especially to bring down Jabot.

Billy would launch his own media company with Jack's financial backing. Although Billy has stated that he does not seek revenge, his plans suggest otherwise as he specifically intends to bring down Victor and Adam. Later, things would take a dramatic turn when the top players in Genoa City realize that someone is stealing Jabot's corporate secrets.

With a lot at stake in the storyline of The Young and the Restless, the Abbotts and the Newmans are expected to engage in a business war more intensely than ever. Nikki may try to call for peace between Victor and Jack, but the battle lines are already drawn. The unfolding events also suggest that everyone in the city has been speculating about the identity of Phyllis and Sharon's kidnapper.

Besides anticipating the upcoming twists and turns, fans are eager to see whether Nikki succeeds in striking a peace deal as the feud intensifies between the elite rival families.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

