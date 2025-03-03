The Young and the Restless spoilers: Abbott-Newman feud intensifies as tensions flare at Crimson Lights

The latest episode of The Young and the Restless is set to air on Monday, March 3, 2025. This episode promises high drama as Billy Abbott's business move is about to target Adam and Newman Media. Billy's revenge plan is expected to raise suspicions as the feud between the Abbotts and the Newmans intensifies.

In the recent episodes, The Young and the Restless has delivered dramatic events and shocking revelations. Sharon and Phyllis went missing, while Adam surprised Chelsea with a homemade dinner. Meanwhile, Audra confessed to Nate that she had briefly dated Holden. Later, Damian got closer to Lily, and he decided to settle down in Genoa City.

In the meantime, the truce between Sharon and Phyllis fell off. As they struggled to survive, they discovered that they were one another's only hope. With suspicions mounting, fans are eager to see what happens next.

Since its premiere in March 1973, The Young and the Restless has captivated audiences with its family rivalries and relationship complexities, as the Abbotts and the Newmans fight against each other in the field of business.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Young and the Restless: Billy plots a revenge plan to target the Newmans

As fans know, the Abbotts and the Newmans have been longtime rivals in the business world. Now, Billy's latest move is about to shake things up in Genoa City.

In Monday's episode, airing on March 3, 2025, Billy Abbott will execute his latest business move. Although he claims that he does not seek revenge, his plans suggest otherwise. Suspicion grows when Billy decides to launch Abbott Communications, which would directly compete with Newman Media.

Billy's business move raises multiple issues for Adam, wondering whether Billy is plotting revenge. He also explores the possibility of Billy using this as a cover for an attack against the Newmans. While Billy denies any malicious intent, his secret dealings suggest that he is in for a long-term game of revenge.

Meanwhile, Lily gets extremely suspicious of Damian and shares her concerns with everyone she meets. Despite her doubts, Lily cannot seem to stay away from Damian, as the two are expected to come closer in the following episodes. Later, Billy is expected to ask Sally to execute a job for his media company.

The Young and the Restless: Adam and Chelsea run into Billy at Crimson Lights

As Billy quietly plans his next venture on The Young and the Restless, Adam and Chelsea take a bold step by making their relationship public. Tensions rise when the couple visits Crimson Lights and runs into Billy, setting the stage for an uncomfortable encounter. Despite being private about her relationship initially, Chelsea now seems ready to face any criticism that comes with being seen together in public.

Previously, Billy had warned Chelsea about Adam. Now, the stakes are high at Crimson Lights as Billy is expected to take a jab at Chelsea for making their relationship public. Their relationship is set to invite numerous complexities between the Abbotts and the Newmans.

With a lot going on in the storyline of The Young and the Restless, the feud between the Abbotts and the Newmans is about to intensify. Chelsea may try to establish peace between Adam and Billy as tensions grow, but the intensity of the battle remains intact. The unfolding events hint that Billy's risky plans and secret business dealings could bring trouble and have major consequences.

Besides anticipating the upcoming twists and turns, fans are eager to see how Billy's true intentions unfold.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

