CBS's The Young and the Restless has been holding viewers in suspense since its premiere in 1973, serving up hot drama, romance, and power struggles in Genoa City. The soap, developed by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, has had viewers on the edge of their seats with surprise twists and character-driven plots.

This week on The Young and the Restless, Alan Laurent surprises Traci Abbott with an unplanned proposal. Holden Novak's odd interest in Claire Grace Newman gets an eyebrow raised when he secretly catches glimpses at her.

Meanwhile, Chance Chancellor could find a breakthrough point for Phyllis Summers' and Sharon Newman's kidnapping.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers.

The Young and the Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week (March 10 to 14, 2025)

1) Alan Laurent's surprising proposal

Traci Abbott has been head over heels for her affair with Alan Laurent, but this week, their romance will take a surprising turn. While Traci tells how much Alan has renewed her belief in love, Alan will get swept up in the moment and surprise her by proposing.

Traci will be seen taken aback by the surprise marriage proposal from Alan. While she has a great deal of affection for Alan, she might not be ready to make such a big move at this point.

Throughout the week, Traci will be discussing the proposal with Jack Abbott, revealing stunning news that implies there could be some reluctance or second thoughts.

2) Holden Novak's curious interest in Claire Grace Newman

Holden Novak will stir things up in Genoa City as he sets his sights on Claire Grace Newman. Though Holden seemed to be interested in Audra Charles, he will now set his sights on Claire, leaving everyone questioning his motives.

In a dramatic turn of events, Holden will be seen texting Audra, stating that he's getting on a plane, but in fact, he's observing Claire at a bar. When Claire comments on the potency of her drink, Holden seizes the moment to go over and talk to her. Claire seems surprised but doesn't recognize Holden, leaving viewers to speculate: What is his real motive?

3) Chance Chancellor's breakthrough in the kidnapping case

The biggest tale of the week on The Young and the Restless will be the outright rescue mission to save Phyllis Summers and Sharon Newman. The two women have been living in borrowed time, and their dilemma becomes all the more serious when Phyllis gets poisoned.

Luckily for her, Sharon manages to administer her an antidote when it is not too late, but their woes are far from over.

While so, Nick Newman and Billy Abbott put aside their dislike to partner together to hunt down the abductors. During the course of the week, Chance Chancellor continually comes across the critical clue that would hopefully ultimately track down the kidnappers.

Chance reveals this new information to Billy and Nick, and a desperate game of catch-up against the clock ensues to save Phyllis and Sharon from sure death. The suspense is never more intense as the three men dash around in a flurry of activity, but obstacles are in their path.

Will they be able to save Phyllis and Sharon before it's too late, or will the kidnappers remain ahead of them?

Other key developments to watch in The Young and the Restless

Apart from these three major storylines on The Young and the Restless, there is more drama in store throughout the week. Summer Newman could cause tensions between Kyle Abbott and Claire, putting their new relationship to the test. Victor Newman will call out Adam Newman's recent actions, triggering another father-son clash.

Phyllis and Sharon attempt to take control of their situations but find themselves entangled in yet another web. Struggling for survival, their captors make them make impossible decisions that have the possibility of changing everything.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

