The Young and the Restless spoilers: Martin’s plans get exposed with Sharon & Phyllis’ last fight for survival

Uncertainty and apprehension will mount on The Young and the Restless as the kidnapping story arc of Phyllis Summers and Sharon Newman takes a final uneasy twist on Friday, March 14, 2025. The longtime rivals were kidnapped and held captive in a closed up psychiatric establishment since the start of the month, while their families and the cops looked for leads to get to them.

Ad

Wednesday's episode of The Young and the Restless found Alan Laurent proposing marriage to Traci Abbott, which she happily accepted. Then he ran out to get an engagement ring for her. Meanwhile, Phyllis resuscitated Sharon Newman. They thanked each other for saving the other's life, and decided to work together to free themselves.

As the two captives realized that their captor was not on the other side of the camera, they planned to kill the camera and the loudspeaker. However, while they were planning their next act, Alan Laurent was seen sitting down on a park bench and looking into his phone's live feed at Phyllis and Sharon. This scene suggests that the said Laurent brother was possibly Alan's evil twin, Martin Laurent.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, The Young and the Restless continues to weave baffling twists in its storyline that presents the relationship dynamics between residents of the fictional Genoa City. The show is a long-running daily soap airing on CBS since March 1973.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Young and the Restless: Sharon and Phyllis challenge their captor

Ad

As mentioned before, Martin Laurent, who is posing as his twin, Alan Laurent, is possibly behind the double kidnapping of Sharon Newman and Phyllis Summers. In Wednesday's episode, the two hostages realized that they must cooperate to win against their captor.

However, as they shook hands to collaborate in defeating their enemy, Alan Laurent, who bought an engagement ring for Traci Abbott, looked into his live feed at the two hostages.

Ad

While The Young and the Restless audience knows Martin Laurent is the possible culprit behind the abductions, Phyllis and Sharon are clueless about their enemy's identity. They will try to locate the hidden camera, through which the enemy watches them, and turn it off. They believe that if the captor cannot see them through the device, he may come into the room.

Also read: The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Phyllis’ health spiral and Alan making a confession

Ad

Ad

However, Martin seems to have made an elaborate psychological scheme when holding Sharon and Phyllis in the same room together. He may have given this possibility prior thought and planned accordingly. As such, Phyllis and Sharon may be walking into a trap through their attempt to destroy the camera.

The soap's spoilers suggest that Phyllis and Sharon will be in a scramble to survive. The trap that they walk into may be a death bait involving some danger, which could be some toxic gas or an explosive.

Ad

However, the finale of this story arc should find Billy Abbott and Nick Newman rushing to the location of Havenhurst clinic and eventually rescuing the two hostages. With the likelihood of Chance Chancellor following them with the city police, Martin's ploy may get exposed, along with his identity. Alongside, the reason behind Martin's actions will also be revealed.

Also read: The Young and the Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week (March 10 to 14, 2025)

Ad

The Young and the Restless: How will the Martin story affect Traci?

Ad

As the plot suggests, Traci Abbott is in for some shocking revelations followed by heartbreak. Her delight at getting a marriage proposal will likely melt into sadness as the Phyllis and Sharon kidnapping backstory unfolds.

While it may take her some time to accept that her "Alan" is, in reality, the evil twin, Martin, she will realize that her long wait for true happiness resulted in devastation.

Also read: “He's a scammer, it won't turn out good”— The Young and the Restless fans fully convinced Traci is being fooled by Alan’s evil twin Martin

Ad

Stay tuned to catch the unfolding Martin-Phylls-Sharon drama on The Young and the Restless in the upcoming episodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback