The Young and the Restless recap (March 12, 2025): Phyllis saves Sharon while the captor reveals his identity

In a recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, aired on March 12, 2025, Phyllis Summers raced to save Sharon Newman after she stopped breathing in captivity. Phyllis checked for her pulse and performed CPR, eventually reviving Sharon. Realizing their captor might be gone, they set aside their feud and teamed up to solve the final riddle and escape.

At Crimson Lights, Nick Newman, Chance Chancellor, and Summer Newman discussed a new lead. They traced a white van to an abandoned warehouse district, bringing a ray of hope. Billy Abbott added to the mystery by linking the case to Havenhurst Psychiatric Clinic, strengthening their resolve to find Phyllis and Sharon.

Meanwhile, at the GCAC, Traci Abbott accepted a marriage proposal from “Alan Laurent,” unaware he was actually his evil twin, Martin. After buying a ring, Martin sat in the park, watching Sharon and Phyllis through a live clinic feed, revealing himself as their captor.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Phyllis saves Sharon and a fragile truce is formed

While trapped, Phyllis panicked when Sharon collapsed and stopped breathing. After checking for a pulse and finding none, she performed CPR until Sharon finally gasped for air. Relieved and shaken, the women admitted they had saved each other and decided to let go of their grudges.

When their captor didn’t return, they found a card with a cryptic clue. Realizing it might lead to their escape, they promised to work together and face whatever challenges came next.

Nick, Chance, and Summer connect the dots

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Summer met with Nick and Chance to discuss the case. Chance shared that the white van tied to Sharon and Phyllis was traced to an abandoned warehouse district.

Billy arrived with a critical clue: a text from a burner phone linked to Havenhurst Psychiatric Clinic, located in the same district. Realizing they might be close to finding Sharon and Phyllis, the group decided to act immediately.

Martin’s twisted double life and Traci’s heartbreak ahead?

At the GCAC, Traci returned from her trip to a warm welcome from “Alan” Laurent. He made her laugh with stories about his failed attempts to surprise her in New York, making her feel special. As they grew closer, “Alan” hinted at quitting his speaking gigs to travel with her, and even joked about proposing if he thought she’d say yes.

When Jack and Diane stepped away, “Alan” took the chance to propose. Traci happily accepted, overwhelmed with joy. “Alan” rushed off to buy a ring, but his mood changed once he was alone. Sitting on a park bench, Martin stared at the ring before watching Sharon and Phyllis on a live clinic feed. The chilling moment confirmed he was their captor, setting up more danger ahead.

The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that the worst is yet to come, leaving viewers on edge as the tangled web of danger, deceit, and heartbreak unravels.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

