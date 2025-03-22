“So aggravating” — The Young and the Restless fans frustrated over two-day delay due to March Madness

Fans of The Young and the Restless are no strangers to the ups and downs of daytime TV scheduling, but the latest disruption has left viewers scratching their heads.

The soap opera, which usually airs weekdays on CBS, is currently on a two-day break due to the time-honored tradition of March Madness. Yes, the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is back, and as it takes center stage, CBS has had to make room in its schedule for the live coverage of the games.

This delay, which began on Thursday, March 20, has forced The Young and the Restless to pause its usual storyline. For fans who have been eagerly waiting to see how the drama unfolds between characters like Alan/Martin and Summer, this unexpected break is nothing short of frustrating.

As CBS turns its attention to the basketball tournament, soaps like The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, and the new Beyond the Gates have been temporarily sidelined, leaving viewers disappointed.

One fan, Anna McManus Burris, summed up her feelings in a comment section of a Facebook post, stating:

Facebook comment (Image via Facebook)

The frustration of waiting for a new episode can be real, especially when fans are invested in ongoing plotlines.

Facebook comment (Image via Facebook)

While some viewers are making the best of the situation by using the extra time for other tasks, it’s clear that the majority of fans would rather see their favorite characters back on screen.

While the basketball tournament is a highly anticipated event for many, it’s no surprise that soap fans feel left behind when their regular shows are pushed aside for sports coverage.

Facebook comment (Image via Facebook)

For these fans, as they have expressed, the wait until The Young and the Restless returns with a new episode on Monday, March 24, feels like an eternity. It’s clear that the breaks, while part of the CBS tradition, have a significant impact on the daily rhythm of soap opera viewers.

A detailed recap of The Young and the Restless March 19, 2025 episode

The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

The Young and the Restless's Traci Abbott shocked everyone at the Genoa City Athletic Club when she announced her sudden engagement to Alan and their decision to get married in Paris. Clearly excited, she asked Jack and Diane if she could borrow the company jet for the trip.

However, Jack immediately seemed hesitant, pointing out how rushed everything felt, especially since Alan had just proposed hours earlier. Diane tried to play along, calling Paris romantic, but Jack couldn’t shake the feeling something wasn’t adding up.

Traci explained that Alan had to leave suddenly due to some security alerts he was handling. Jack pressed further, but Traci brushed it off, gently telling Jack not to be so dramatic. Still, Jack’s concern lingered. He feared she might go through with the wedding without involving the family.

Traci reassured him that Alan wanted all the Abbotts present, and she even asked Jack to walk her down the aisle. Diane made a point not to bring up Traci’s ex-husbands, but Jack mentioned how their father walked her down before, adding to his apprehension.

Kyle arrived with an update that Sharon and Phyllis were safe after their kidnapping ordeal. Diane joked about Phyllis’s past stunts, wondering if she had staged this one too. Traci, ironically unaware that Alan was behind the kidnapping, said she hoped the person responsible was caught soon.

She also mentioned Alan had been receiving odd security breach alerts and even referenced a clinic, which caught Kyle’s attention. Kyle noted the coincidence since Phyllis and Sharon were held at a clinic, but they dismissed any connection.

Meanwhile, over at Crimson Lights, Sharon brought Nick his favorite scone and Yorkshire tea. She hinted at wanting him to join her and Faith on a trip to visit Noah in London. However, Nick declined, citing his responsibilities at Newman Enterprises.

Sharon admitted it would mean a lot if he went, prompting Nick to ask if she ever thought about them getting back together. Sharon confessed that she missed their good times. Nick admitted he thought about it too but wasn’t sure if they should revisit the past. Their conversation ended on an open-ended note, with Sharon encouraging him to think it over.

The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

Later, Summer arrived at Crimson Lights, worried about Phyllis’s erratic behavior after the kidnapping. Sharon suggested that Phyllis might need professional help, and Summer asked Nick to check on her.

Over at Adam’s place, Chelsea surprised him with dinner and dessert, hoping to rekindle their spark. They shared a kiss and ended up in bed, deciding to focus on building happy memories together.

Meanwhile, Traci received a call from Alan, who had already left for Paris and was preparing a surprise, leaving Jack even more suspicious.

Stream The Young and the Restless on CBS.

