When will The Young and the Restless resume airing new episodes? Explained

The Young and the Restless fans who tuned in on March 20-21 expecting another installment of show business as usual were instead shocked by a last-minute change of pace: for two days at least, CBS's daytime slate lost its hit soap show from the lineup temporarily.

Ad

Taking the show's place was live, real-time college basketball coverage provided by the NCAA, with nobody having a clue as to what had happened to their favorite daily soap show.

This programming hiatus is part of an annual occurrence related to CBS's broadcast commitments for the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, or March Madness.

Annually, in the early tournament rounds, CBS temporarily puts on hold its standard daytime programming to air live games of college basketball. While this will be disappointing to faithful soap opera enthusiasts, it is a standard schedule alteration that affects several daytime programs.

Ad

Trending

Notably, it is not a lasting change. The Young and the Restless, along with The Bold and the Beautiful and Beyond the Gates, will resume on March 24th.

Why was The Young and the Restless preempted?

Ad

The preemption of The Young and the Restless is only an extension of CBS's long-standing commitment to broadcasting NCAA March Madness, the nation's most viewed college sports tournament.

Early rounds of the tournament that feature several games all day are broadcast on major networks, including CBS. On March 20, CBS aired games such as Creighton-Louisville and Alabama State-Auburn.

These games occupied daytime slots that are usually reserved for soap operas, leading to a temporary interruption of the regular programming. This is not a special choice in 2025—it occurs every year, and loyal CBS viewers may already be used to this temporary replacement.

Ad

CBS has announced that fresh episodes of The Young and the Restless will be back on the air on Monday, March 24, 2025. The hiatus is short-lived, being only on two weekdays, namely Thursday and Friday, and there won't be reruns or substitute episodes during this period.

It should be mentioned that since this is a national preemption, new episodes will not be aired on streaming services such as Paramount+ or CBS.com either. The production schedule is still on track, and the normal broadcast cycle will continue uninterrupted the next week.

Ad

Ad

Developments to expect when The Young and the Restless resumes next week

The next week on The Young and the Restless holds major twists, as deception, heartbreak, and family drama take center stage in Genoa City. Traci Abbott's engagement to Martin, allegedly Alan Laurent, puts up red flags.

It seems Chance Chancellor might discover video footage exposing Martin's real identity, which can save Traci from major trouble. Meanwhile, Sharon struggles with the psychological repercussions of her kidnapping and also with rejection from Nick Newman, who tells her to concentrate on recovery.

Ad

Victor has some sort of secret relationship with Alexander Duma, the guy who is connected to Damian's companies. So, Victor knew about Duma when he asked Micheal Baldwin to investigate him. Victor will be seen revealing the secret to Micheal and he doesn't seem too fond of Duma.

Meanwhile, though Adam Newman and Chelsea Lawson have dinner and spend the night together, their history hangs heavily over their heads.

Ad

As Phyllis Summers struggles to move on from the ordeal of her kidnapping, she exhibits some unsettling behavior. She reaches out to Billy Abbott for comfort, but this awakens old emotions and potential tension with Sally Spectra.

Kyle Abbott is torn between Summer and Claire as Summer tries to meddle in his relationship with Claire. Things will get complicated with Victor interfering in the relationship as he doesn't like Claire being with Kyle.

Ad

While Traci is organizing a trip to Paris with Martin, Chance is in a desperate bid to expose the secret about Martin posing as Alan, before it is too late. Martin might go to extreme lengths if he feels trapped in his secret.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback