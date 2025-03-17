The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis leans on Billy after her rescue and Alan’s behavior raises red flags as Sharon and Nick consider a trip

Mystery and suspense will continue on The Young and the Restless on Monday, March 17, 2025. In the wake of Sharon Newman and Phyllis Summers' rescue from their joint captivity, their families and Genoa City's police are yet to discover the identity of the culprit. Meanwhile, Alan Laurent will continue to dodge questions from Traci Abbott.

The Young and the Restless storyline for the past week revolved around the inexplicable kidnapping and hostage situation of Phyllis and Sharon. While their captor played a cat-and-mouse game with them, they had to resolve their differences and save each other's lives. Friday's episode saw them rescued by Nick Newman, Billy Abbott, Chance Chancellor, and the police team.

Elsewhere, Alan Laurent was seen reconnecting with Traci Abbott, alongside Diane and Jack Abbott. He proposed marriage to her, which she accepted. However, when he bought her an engagement ring, the soap's audience realized from his phone notification that he was Phyllis and Sharon's captor, raising doubts about his true identity being Alan's twin, Martin.

As usual, The Young and the Restless remains one of the longest-running daily soaps, airing on CBS since March 1973. The soap presents the relationship dynamics among influential resident families of the fictional Genoa City.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Young and the Restless: Phyllis seeks Billy's support

On Friday's episode, dated March 14, 2025, Phyllis Summers was rescued from her hostage situation by Billy Abbott and Nick Newman. While Nick took care of her co-hostage, Sharon Newman, Phyllis received attention from Billy. Billy even informed her that he had been looking for her.

In this situation, Phyllis Summers may feel emotionally connected to Billy after her ordeal. As such, Monday's episode will find Phyllis requesting that Billy get her started on the Abbott Communications project. While Billy may inform her that he kept her name out of the press release, assuming that she ditched him, Phyllis will forgive his faux pas under these extraordinary circumstances.

Before reconnecting with Billy Abbott, Phyllis will also meet her children, Summer Newman and Daniel Romalotti and fill them in with details about her captivity and rescue. On the other hand, Billy Abbott will meet his romantic partner, Sally Spectra and inform her about the drama surrounding the rescue. Sally may chide him on risking his safety for Phyllis.

The Young and the Restless: Traci has doubts about Alan

While The Young and the Restless fans know that Alan/Martin Laurent is behind Phyllis and Sharon's kidnap, others in Genoa City are clueless about it as of now. Fridays's episode found Traci Abbott looking into the notifications in Alan Laurent's phone.

On Monday's episode, Alan will possibly enquire why Traci is intruding into his privacy to which the latter may reply how too many notifications were disturbing her. However, with Traci catching more security breach alerts on Alan's phone, she may want to know what is going on with him.

Alan Laurent may respond snappily to Traci's well-meaning questions which may raise concerns for the newly engaged lady. However, Alan will likely apologize for his behavior, and the duo may discuss their wedding plans. Traci will possibly bring up Paris, which may seem like an exit route to Alan, AKA Martin.

The Young and the Restless: Sharon plans a trip with Nick

After Friday's rescue, Sharon Newman was reunited with her family. She gave Chance, Nick and others enough input about her and Phyllis's ordeal in Havenhurst. Following this, she wanted to go home and Nick got her home to her children.

Monday, March 17, 2025, will see Sharon discussing the methods the captor used to keep them engaged. While she will inform Nick, how her past issues with Phyllis stand resolved, she will likely be taken in by one ordeal after another wracking her life.

As such, when Chance Chancellor arrives with their latest update on the kidnapping, he will likely suggest that Sharon take a vacation away from the town. Nick may suggest that Sharon visit her son, Noah Newman, along with her daughter, Faith Newman. Sharon will likely agree to the suggestion if Nick comes along.

Caught off guard, whether Nick agrees to accompany Sharon on a trip to Europe remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to watch the upcoming drama every weekday.

