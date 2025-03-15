The Young and the Restless recap (March 14, 2025): Phyllis and Sharon get rescued while Traci checks Alan's phone

The latest episode of The Young and the Restless aired on March 14, 2025. It featured Sharon and Phyllis fighting back in an attempt to escape their captors. After a series of struggles, they finally got rescued by Nick and Billy. Later, Traci checked Alan's phone and was shocked to see a questionable notification.

Ad

For the unversed, The Young and the Restless first premiered on March 26, 1973, and it is one of the longest-running shows in the history of American daytime television. The CBS soap opera is created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell. The daytime drama is set in the fictional Genoa City and it revolves around the feud between the Abbotts and the Newmans.

Everything that happened on the March 14, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless

Sharon and Phyllis fight back

Ad

Trending

Ad

In the episode of The Young and the Restless that released on March 14, 2025, Sharon and Phyllis arrived at an agreement and decided to take matters into their own hands. As they were locked in the clinic basement, they attempted to take control of the situation. Sharon suggested to dismantle the surveillance camera, while Phyllis proposed a full-scale demolition.

Sharon broke a light and Phyllis tore a pillow to vent her anger. They decided to channelize their aggression by flipping bookcases and trashing furniture. The duo then yelled at the intercom while taunting their captor to make a statement. Amidst the destruction, Sharon apologized to Phyllis for her past deeds, but the latter dismissed it as they had bigger goals to achieve.

Ad

Being trapped together helped them gain a fresh perspective and they decided not to cling to old grudges. As they discussed escaping from captivity, things took a turn when the room filled up with gas. Phyllis tried her best to keep the leak under control, but they were running out of time.

Nick and Billy attempt to find Sharon and Phyllis

Ad

Meanwhile on The Young and the Restless, Nick and Billy ventured out on a mission to find Sharon and Phyllis. As they drove towards the destination, Billy thought about the nightmare that has been unfolding for Nick's family. Unable to locate them, Nick got exhausted as the situation they were in made no sense to him.

As they reached the clinic, Chance and his team had already arrived at the scene. When Nick suggested calling in Newman security, Chance turned down his idea as rushing in blindly would not be of much help. They thought that it could be a trap and decided to play it smart.

Ad

The landlord arrived with the keys and mentioned that the clinic was abandoned for years with no inquiries, which raised their suspicion even more. However, the keys did not work. Unwilling to wait around, Chance broke the lock.

He instructed his officers to enter first as they were running out of time. Billy worried about whether Sharon and Phyllis would survive long enough for them to get inside. The best they could do was keep moving forward and hope that they were not already too late.

Ad

The rescue mission

Ad

Next on The Young and the Restless, the men entered the building with their team and tried to find the locked room. Within a few minutes, Nick managed to kick down the door and the men rushed in to get Sharon and Phyllis out. Nick held Sharon close to him, while Billy quickly took Phyllis into his arms.

After completing the rescue mission, Nick and Billy took Sharon and Phyllis to the ranch. As Chance investigated the scene, they discovered that it was a targeted attack and not a random kidnapping. They figured out that the attacker was still out there.

Ad

Sharon and Phyllis had no answers and they had no clue about the captor. When asked about how they landed in such a situation, they said that they were drugged and then they woke up in a room together. They were stunned to learn that their captor led the men straight to them and the game was still not over.

Traci checks Alan's phone

Lastly on The Young and the Restless, Traci found something that made her suspicious. At the club, while Traci was walking around the room, she saw that Alan's phone kept beeping and going off. To find out more, she picked his phone from the chair to read the notification.

Ad

As Traci checked Alan's phone, she discovered a message that left her speechless. She read the message that said, "Security breach at clinic. Precautions enacted." Unable to figure out what is going on, Traci was confused about the situation. As she read the text on Alan's phone, she started getting suspicious about him, leaving fans wonder what happens next.

Also Read: What role did William Gray Espy play in The Young and the Restless? Character details explored

Ad

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback