The Young and the Restless recap (March 5, 2025): Billy and Adam reignite their feud as Chelsea struggles to keep the peace

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, aired on March 5, 2025, Billy and Adam’s rivalry heated up again, even as Chelsea tried to keep the peace. Adam and s shared some quality time, celebrating Connor’s big day, but things changed when Billy showed up. His arrival reignited old tensions, and despite Chelsea’s efforts, Adam couldn’t let go of past grudges.

At the same time, Victor argued with Jack about Billy’s new company. Victor believed Billy’s business was destined to fail against Newman Media. Jack stood up for his brother, but Victor wouldn’t back down, adding more conflict to the mix. Later, as Jack and Billy discussed what happened, Sally motivated Billy, giving him hope for a fresh start.

With tensions rising on The Young and the Restless, relationships felt shaky, and past insecurities came to the surface. Whether it was Adam and Billy’s constant clashes or Victor and Jack’s stubborn feud, everyone in Genoa City struggled with unresolved issues and uncertain futures.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Billy and Adam's never-ending war

In the beginning of The Young and the Restless episode, Adam and Chelsea shared a rare peaceful moment at Crimson Lights, celebrating Connor’s decision to try out for baseball despite his OCD.

Chelsea was worried at first, but she eventually calmed down when Connor expressed his excitement and also told her that he wanted to impress a girl. The happy moment, sealed with a high-five, didn’t last long because Billy walked in.

Billy complimented Conno,r and offered to take him to the batting cages, but the conversation quickly turned tense. Adam accused Billy of planning an attack on Newman Media, while Billy denied it. He claimed his new company, Abbott Communications, was about doing good, not getting revenge. But Adam didn’t believe him and stayed suspicious.

As the argument grew, Chelsea became visibly uncomfortable and eventually stepped in to stop them. Billy reassured her that he didn’t want to cause trouble, but after he left to take a call, Adam continued to vent. Chelsea called Adam out on his behavior, asking why Billy still affected him so much. Adam apologized but admitted that Billy got under his skin.

Victor and Jack’s clash over Billy

Victor and Nikki ran into Jack and Diane at the GCAC on The Young and the Restless. The conversation started off polite but quickly became tense when Victor questioned why Diane was in charge of the Abbott house redesign. Things escalated when Victor confronted Jack about supporting Billy’s new company.

Victor accused Jack of setting Billy up for failure, believing Abbott Communications had no chance against Newman Media. Jack defended Billy, saying he had changed, but Victor didn’t believe it. When Jack suggested they call a truce, Victor refused, convinced Billy’s business was just another revenge scheme.

After Jack and Diane left, Nikki tried to calm Victor, but he brushed off Billy as unimportant. Nikki, however, wasn’t so sure, especially since Phyllis was somehow involved.

Billy’s next move and Sally’s praise

Later, Billy called Sally to ask for a press release, knowing Adam had already found out about the company. He even tried to call Phyllis, suspecting she might be the leak. Meanwhile, Jack visited Billy, and they talked about their tense encounters with the Newmans. They realized someone had tipped Adam off, but they still didn’t know who it was.

When Sally arrived, she praised Billy’s press release, calling him talented and dynamic. Their conversation lifted his spirit, following which they shared a kiss.

The Young and the Restless fans can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

