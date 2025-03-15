The Young and the Restless weekly recap (March 10 to 14, 2025): Sharon and Phyllis fight back while Traci and Alan get engaged

The previous week on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless delivered dramatic confrontations and shocking revelations among the important players in Genoa City. Despite the family rivalry, Nick Newman approached Billy Abbott to search for Sharon and Phyllis.

Meanwhile, Sharon and Phyllis were forced to take part in a cruel experiment. When Sharon stopped breathing, Phyllis rushed to help her as she performed CPR, eventually reviving Sharon. Traci accepted a marriage proposal from Alan Laurent, unaware of the fact that he was actually his evil twin brother, Martin.

By the week's end, dramatic events unfolded, leaving many lives in chaos in Genoa City. Nick and Billy finally managed to rescue Sharon and Phyllis with the help of Chace and his team. Later, Traci checked Alan's phone and became suspicious after reading a questionable notification.

As the drama peaked with unexpected twists, romance, and a shocking turn, fans wonder what would happen next.

The Young and the Restless weekly recap for episodes aired from March 10 to 14, 2025

March 10, 2025: Nick turned to Billy for support

At the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis fell extremely ill due to poisoning. Sharon desperately looked for an antidote by following the captor's clues in a race to save Phyllis's life. As she searched the whole room for clues, she figured out that some water might cure her. She asked Phyllis to drink, hoping that she had made the right choice.

Meanwhile, Nick decided to keep aside their family rivalry and approached Billy for support. With no updates about Sharon and Phyllis, Nick turned to Billy for help. Billy asked Nick to take a break and they shared a beer together. Despite clashing against each other, they bonded over the crisis.

Later, Nate told Audra that he trusted her, but he could not stop thinking about Holden. Attempting to ease Nate's mind, Audra told him everything about Holden. She teased Nate playfully about being jealous, saying that it showed how much he loved her.

March 11, 2025: Sharon and Phyllis were forced to take part in a deadly experiment

Previously, Sharon helped Phyllis with some water and started bonding for a brief moment. However, the captor revealed that they were test subjects and lab rats in a dangerous experiment. The moment was terrifying for the two of them, but it helped them lean on each other.

As everyone struggled to find clues about Sharon and Phyllis, Chance sparked a ray of hope with new information. He presented a CCTV footage of a white van without windows that was linked to both disappearances. This clue gave some hope to Nick as he thought that tracing the van would lead them to Sharon and Phyllis.

Later, Summer interrupted Kyle's date with Claire by saying that they needed to talk about Harrison. She was worried that the news of Phyllis' disappearance might make him upset. Stuck between worrying about Harrison and wanting to spend time with Claire, Kyle reluctantly agreed to leave the date.

March 12, 2025: Phyllis saved Sharon's life

In the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis struggled to save Sharon when she stopped breathing while being held captive. She then checked for her pulse and without wasting any time she decided to perform CPR, which eventually revived Sharon and saved her life. They then started bonding and a truce was established between them.

Summer met Nick and Chance to discuss the case. Chance mentioned that the white van linked to Sharon and Phyllis' kidnapping was traced to an abandoned warehouse district. Billy also arrived with another clue after discovering a text from a burner phone that was linked to Havenhurst Psychiatric Clinic, located in the same district.

Traci returned from her trip and found Alan Laurent welcoming her. However, Traci did not know that he was actually Alan's evil twin brother, Martin. When he was alone with Traci, he utilized the opportunity to make a marriage proposal to her. As he rushed to buy a ring, he was looking at Sharon and Phyllis' live video from the clinic, which confirmed that he was their captor.

March 13, 2025: Traci and Alan's engagement took a wild turn

Sharon and Phyllis decided to fight back and take matters into their own hands. Sharon suggested that they should take turns sleeping to catch the kidnapper. Phyllis, on the other hand, suggested turning off the surveillance camera to force the captor to show up. Despite being hesitant initially, they agreed to work together and take control of their fate.

Traci Abbott celebrated her engagement with Alan as he made a toast to their future. Alan was actually his twin, Martin, pretending to be Alan. His urgency to get married to Traci hinted that he had darker motives. Everything seemed romantic between Alan and Traci, but it felt suspicious when he refused to check his urgent messages.

Adam shared a hearty conversation with Victor at the Newman ranch and they were grateful for their improved relationship. Adam was hopeful about reuniting with Chelsea and shockingly, Victor supported his son's happiness.

March 14, 2025: Nick and Billy rescued Sharon and Phyllis

By the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, Sharon and Phyllis decided to vent out their aggression by flipping bookcases and smashing furniture. While they continued destroying the room, Sharon apologized to Phyllis for her past actions, but Phyllis dismissed it as they had bigger goals to achieve.

As Nick and Billy arrived at the abandoned clinic, Chance was already at the spot along with his team. The landlord reached the destination with the keys/ When the keys did not work, Chance broke the lock and Nick kicked down the door. As the men rushed in, Nick and Billy rescued Sharon and Phyllis and headed to the ranch.

Lastly, Traci discovered something on Alan's phone that made her extremely suspicious. At the club, Traci saw that Alan's phone kept beeping. Attempting to find out more, she checked his phone and read a notification that said, "Security breach at clinic. Precautions enacted." Unable to figure out what was going on, Traci was left confused and speechless.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

