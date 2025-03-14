Who kidnapped Phyllis and Sharon on The Young and the Restless? Details explored as the captor reveals his identity

In the recent episode of The Young and the Restless, Phyllis and Sharon are held captive in an abandoned mental asylum by an anonymous person. In the beginning, Phyllis thinks that Sharon is behind her being kidnapped, and the latter thinks the same about Phyllis. However, the two realized that a third person was behind this kidnapping and keeping them captive.

As the two are held captive, they are given a phone on which they receive cryptic messages to decode. To solve those messages, the two have to collaborate, which results in them sorting out their past rivalries.

Currently, the two have realized that the captor has been watching them through a hidden surveillance camera in the place where they are being held. The person who is watching them through those cameras is Alan Laurent's presumed dead brother, Martin Laurent.

Phyllis and Sharon's kidnapper on The Young and the Restless

In The Young and the Restless, while Sharon is sleeping in the basement, Phyllis tries to pick the lock on the door. Unable to do so, she attempts to wake Sharon to help her.

Sharon doesn't respond to her, which concerns Phyllis. She shakes her hand, only to realize that she has no pulse. This concerns Phyllis and puts her in a panic mode. She rushes to the intercom to scream for a solution from their captor, and to her surprise, there is no response. She promises Sharon that she won't let her die in there, and she starts giving her CPR.

The constant action of pumping her heart and giving her mouth-to-mouth helps Sharon regain consciousness. After she is revived, Phyllis exclaims that she worried for a moment that she had lost her. Sharon replies that she was shocked that Phyllis was concerned for her wellbeing. This conversation makes both of them laugh.

The two wonder what their captor is gaining out of keeping the two together locked up inside an abandoned mental asylum. In another scene on The Young and the Restless, somebody in Chancellor Park is checking his phone, and, to the viewers' surprise, he is the person watching Sharon and Phyllis from the camera.

It is Alan Laurant or possibly Martin Laurant, Alan's evil twin brother. Martin has replaced his identity with that of his brother Alan. This also reveals the truth behind Martin's death, that it was Alan who actually died from the fall. Martin enjoys impersonating Alan, as he is a respected psychiatrist, and Martin is a skilled manipulator.

Martin is aware of Sharon's past on The Young and the Restless, including her mental issues and the hallucinations she has had because of Cameron Kristen. Cameron is obsessed with Sharon, which has traumatized her.

Phyllis is Sharon's nemesis, as the two have had both personal and professional rivalries. The rivalry between these two has been the central plot of the show for various reasons, particularly involving a few love triangles.

The actual reason behind keeping them captive is not clear, but it is confirmed that Martin is behind their kidnapping.

Watch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS Network.

