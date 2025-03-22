The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from March 24 to 28, 2025

The upcoming week on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless is expected to be full of drama as Traci learns a shocking truth about Alan that could her happiness into heartbreak. Sally, on the other hand, takes a risk to help Billy, but will it go wrong? Devon gets bad news, and Victor sets another sneaky trap. With shifting loyalties and surprising clashes, Genoa City is in for a wild ride.

Last week on the show, Phyllis and Sharon were finally rescued from a strange clinic, leaving their loved ones relieved but still worried. Meanwhile, Traci was excited about her wedding to “Alan Laurent,” not knowing that some people were suspicious of him. Kyle even found a clue that could link Alan to the kidnappers, but he didn’t realize it at the time.

Elsewhere, Chelsea and Adam grew closer and shared a romantic night together. Nick refused Sharon’s invitation to join her in Europe, but they had an emotional talk about their past. They both admitted to thinking about a reunion, but Nick wasn’t sure it would work. Meanwhile, Summer became more concerned about Phyllis’ odd behavior and told Nick, leading him to check on his ex.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from March 24 to 28, 2025

Monday, March 24: Victor’s trap is set

At the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor puts his plan into action, targeting his enemies and making Jack and Jabot nervous. Meanwhile, Sally takes a risk to help Billy, but he might not see it the same way. As Nick comforts Phyllis, the speculations about their future and love life may swirl.

Tuesday, March 25: A dangerous discovery

Victor shares important details about Aristotle Dumas with Lily, leaving her visibly shaken. Sharon and Phyllis find themselves in yet another unusual situation and might work together. On the other hand, Devon gets upsetting news, raising questions about whether it ties into Victor’s revelations.

Wednesday, March 26: Breaking the rules

In the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Jack and Nikki argue over an important decision, causing tension between them. Kyle and Claire break the rules and take a risk. Meanwhile, Sharon helps Traci figure out the truth about Alan, but could her involvement make things even more dangerous?

Thursday, March 27: A game of appearances

Traci shares her worries with Jack, making him more concerned for her safety. Diane, who knows all about keeping secrets, tries to stay calm and act normal, but will she slip up? Meanwhile, Billy tells Phyllis about his latest plan, giving her a lot to think about.

Friday, March 28: Victor’s next move

By the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, just as Victor’s family thinks they have him figured out, he shocks them with an unexpected move. Jack’s fears for Traci grow as the danger with Alan increases. Meanwhile, Sally stands her ground against Billy, but could she end up regretting it?

With intense confrontations and high stakes, this week in Genoa City promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

