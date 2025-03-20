The Young and the Restless spoilers for next 2 weeks (March 21 to 28, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

On The Young and the Restless, Genoa City is in for another rollercoaster of drama, explosive revelations, and heated confrontations. Spoilers for the next two weeks (March 21-28, 2025), reveal that key storylines will be at critical mass, secrets will be revealed, and relationships will be tested.

From Traci Abbott's increased suspicions to Victor Newman's bombshell revelation, read on to see what's happening in the coming episodes on The Young and the Restless.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless

Traci’s doubts grow as Martin’s deception unravels

Traci Abbott will continue to bask in the glow of her engagement with Martin, who is posing as Alan Laurent, but lingering doubts will start creeping in. Jack Abbott and Diane Jenkins will offer support, yet they may unknowingly push Traci deeper into danger.

Meanwhile, Chance Chancellor will uncover security footage that could expose the shocking truth about Martin. The video might be the very key to opening the connection between Martin and the captivity room where Sharon Newman and Phyllis Summers have been taken hostage.

If Chance gets his act together, he might finally reveal that "Alan" is really his twin brother Martin Laurent. Under increasing pressure, Martin can begin to lose his grip on reality, resulting in an explosion of conflict.

Sharon's romantic hopes are crushed

Sharon will still have to deal with the aftermath of her kidnapping and her mixed feelings for Nick Newman. She will attempt to get Nick to join her and Faith Newman on a European trip, but Nick will not cooperate.

While Sharon is angry, Nick will inform her that she needs to take this trip for herself and heal. Although a romantic reconciliation will tempt Sharon, Nick will explain that they should stay friends.

Sharon is going to be heartbroken by this news, but will it lead her to rekindle matters with Chance? As she is processing Nick's rejection, she could begin to reconsider her future on The Young and the Restless.

Victor Newman's bombshell secret

Victor Newman will release a game-altering secret about his hidden relationship with Alexander Duma, the enigmatic businessman with a connection to Damian Kane.

Victor's relationship with Duma will be disrupted, causing his family to wonder about his intentions. Michael Baldwin will come on board to counsel Victor, but it is still uncertain whether Victor's most recent move will insulate his empire or introduce untold repercussions.

Might this mystery have roots in Damian's corrupt business practices? Victor's dramatic revelation will undoubtedly initiate a chain reaction that may affect the Newman family on The Young and the Restless.

Other major developments to expect next 2 weeks on The Young and the Restless

There will be a romance between Adam Newman and Chelsea Lawson as they finally yield to their old flame. Chelsea will take charge, planning a night of romance that ends with a romantic encounter.

With nothing major standing in their way, it will be like Chelsea and Adam are walking toward a solid reunion. However, history has already shown that it's never simple for them. Will one of them sabotage this chance at happiness, or can they manage to make it happen this time?

Although Phyllis Summers survives her horrific kidnapping ordeal, she will struggle to return to normal. Summer Newman will notice her mother's odd behavior and ask Nick to visit her.

Phyllis will turn to Billy Abbott for comfort, which is an emotional moment between the two. As Phyllis dives into launching Abbott Communications with Billy, their romance may rekindle old feelings. However, Sally Spectra won't be pleased if she sees Billy growing closer to Phyllis. Will this venture lead to heartbreak and betrayal?

Kyle Abbott will be between Summer and Claire Newman. Summer will keep inserting herself into Kyle's life, which frustrates Claire and pushes her to the periphery. Victor will do his part to ensure the relationship between Kyle and Claire continues in a good direction, though his interference would probably do as much harm as good.

Kyle might be drawn into choosing peacekeeping. As Traci prepares for what she believes will be a romantic getaway in Paris, the truth about Martin may emerge just in the nick of time.

If Chance can get the puzzle pieces to align before Traci leaves, he may have a chance to stop her from falling into a deadly trap. But if Martin finds out he's been discovered, he'll stop at nothing to clear himself—or worse, ensure Traci never discovers the truth on The Young and the Restless.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

