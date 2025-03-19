“Biggest mistake he could ever make” — The Young and the Restless fans debate if Alan is a secret pawn for Victor Newman

The Young and the Restless first episode on 26 March 1973, is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in the US. The show is set in the fictional city of Genoa and revolves around the drama happening in the lives of the people of Genoa. Recently, fans of the show have been questioning if Victor is the mastermind behind Sharon and Phyllis's kidnapping.

A fan by the name of Deborah Dawson, commented on a post by another fan saying,

"That would be the biggest mistake he could ever make."

Comment by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @Vicki Jackson)

Deborah Dawson commented on a post shared by another fan who thinks that Alan/ Martin might also be a pawn of Victor Newman. Vicki Jackson posted this on March 15, 2025, in the 'Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers' group, which read:

"Could Alan/Martin be working for Victor? He knew everything about their lives."

Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @Viki Jackson)

While some fans think, that he wouldn't do this, and disagree with the post. While assuming that someone else is behind all this.

Comments by fans (Image via Facebook/ @Viki Jackson)

While a fan thinks, it is a possibility that Victor might be involved in all this.

Comment by a fan (Image Via Facebook/ @Viki Jackson)

A lot is going on in The Young and the Restless, with Sharon and Phyllis gone missing fans are looking forward to finding the real culprit behind this.

What is happening on The Young and the Restless, with Sharon and Phyllis?

In The Young and the Restless, Sharon and Phyllis are held captive in an abandoned asylum. Meanwhile, Alan proposes to Tracy. Later, someone watches the asylum’s hidden camera footage on their phone, shocking fans when it appears to be Alan. However, fans suspect it's actually his presumed-dead evil twin, Martin.

Alan is a respectable psychiatrist while Martin his evil twin brother loves to impersonate him and cause drama in his life. Martin's skill in deception has caused some significant drama on The Young and The Restless. However, it is still not confirmed that the person behind Sharon and Phylliss's kidnapping is indeed Martin or Alan.

Other theories

On the other hand, some fans of The Young and the Restless, think that all this is a part of Sharon's hallucinations. Sharon's history with a captor has caused her some mental trauma. Cameron Kristen who was obsessed with Sharon and has held her hostage in the past has led to Sharon's issue with hallucinations.

Comments by fans (Image via Facebook/ @Viki Jackson)

The intricate dynamics between these characters continue to evolve, keeping viewers engaged in the unfolding drama. Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes of The Young and The Restless on CBS Network.

