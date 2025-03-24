Days of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (March 24 to 28, 2025)

The week of March 24 to 28, 2025, on Days of Our Lives, is packed with major developments that push several Salem residents to their breaking points. Tate has been struggling to stay quiet about Doug's role in the stolen Horton family necklace, but the pressure is finally too much.

He decides to come clean to Holly, and his confession has a ripple effect. Holly trusted Tate to keep this secret, but now she is blindsided. Doug finds himself cornered as Julie and JJ start asking hard questions about how the necklace ended up in Melinda's possession.

At the same time, in Days of Our Lives, Chad's relationship with Cat moves in a new direction. Their fundraiser meetings were supposed to be all business, but Chad begins to see another side of Cat. The more time they spend together, the harder it becomes for Chad to ignore his growing feelings. He still carries grief over Abby and now faces a choice about whether to let go.

Melinda sees the investigation closing in fast. She pulls Doug aside and gives him a warning. If they are not careful, the entire necklace scheme could come crashing down. Every move they make this week comes with consequences they can't avoid.

Disclaimer: This is a speculative article that contains spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: 3 vital story arcs to watch out for from March 24 to 28, 2025

1) Tate reveals the truth about Doug's involvement in the stolen necklace

This week on Days of Our Lives, Tate reaches his breaking point. He has been holding on to the truth about Doug's part in the stolen Horton family necklace, but he can no longer carry the weight. After weeks of trying to protect Doug and keep the secret for Holly's sake, Tate finally decides to tell Holly everything.

She never expected Tate to confess and is blindsided when he reveals Doug's role in the theft. Holly trusted Tate to keep quiet, and now she is left questioning everything. Doug has been carefully covering his tracks, but Tate's confession puts him in immediate danger. JJ and Julie are already asking questions, and now they are closer than ever to figuring out the truth.

Tate thinks he is doing the right thing by coming clean, but his honesty is about to cause more fallout than he realizes. The necklace scandal is about to blow wide open.

2) Chad and Cat grow closer, but his past might hold him back

In Days of Our Lives, Chad and Cat's relationship moves in a new direction this week. What starts as a series of meetings to organize the hospital fundraiser takes a personal turn. Chad begins to notice how easy it is to talk to Cat and how much fun she can be outside of work.

He is surprised by how quickly he feels drawn to her. There is clear chemistry between them, and it becomes harder for Chad to ignore. But the memory of Abby is never far away.

Chad is still trying to move past the pain of losing her, and that makes it difficult for him to open up. As he spends more time with Cat, Chad finds himself at a crossroads in Days of Our Lives. He has to decide whether to hold on to the past or take a chance on something new. His growing feelings for Cat force him to face what he truly wants.

3) Melinda warns Doug as the necklace scandal inches toward exposure

In Days of Our Lives, Melinda knows the situation is spiraling fast. Julie has already spotted the necklace around her neck, and JJ asks too many questions. Melinda has been trying to keep Doug's involvement hidden, but she sees there is no more time to stall. She pulls Doug aside and warns him that their secret is about to come out.

Doug is already feeling the pressure, and Melinda's warning only adds to the tension. Both of them know that if JJ or Julie uncovers the truth, it will be impossible to fix it. Melinda is not just protecting Doug, but she is also trying to shield herself from the fallout.

But with every move they make, the risk grows higher. This week leaves them with very few options. Melinda knows they are close to being exposed and that one mistake could drag them both down. The necklace scandal has reached a breaking point in the show.

Catch Days of Our Lives on NBC.

