Days of Our Lives spoilers: Joy's pregnancy twist, Chad and Cat's growing chemistry, and Sarah's guilt spiral

The Days of Our Lives episode airing on March 12, 2025, is expected to bring high drama as Joy drops the news about her pregnancy to Alex and Stephanie. Meanwhile, a unique chemistry sparks between Chad and Cat as they start working together to save Salem Hospital. Later, Sarah struggles with guilt for hiding the truth and keeping a secret from Xander.

Ad

In recent episodes, Days of Our Lives has delivered shocking revelations and dramatic turning points, completely shaking up the storyline. Holly informed Doug about her fight with Tate. When Melinda walked in wearing the stolen necklace, Doug and Holly asked her to return the necklace, but she could not care less.

Meanwhile, Gabi exposed Belle's secret to Paulina. Later, EJ taunted Rafe and Jada when they suspected EJ's involvement in Rafe's recent ordeal. With relationships at stake and tensions rising higher than ever, fans are eager to see what happens next.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Joy brings shocking news for Alex and Stephanie

Ad

In Wednesday's episode, airing on March 12, 2025, Joy would be overwhelmed by the prospect of being pregnant. She is extremely tired, unable to eat, and feeling light-headed. After rushing to the bathroom after one bite of food, she rushes to the hospital for a pregnancy test.

As Joy shares some news with Alex and Stephanie, fans wonder whether she is about to reveal her pregnancy. Stephanie already seems aware that someone has ordered a pregnancy test for Joy and feels that she needs to tell Alex the truth.

Ad

Joy's announcement is expected to shock everyone. When Stephanie gets upset after learning that Alex and Joy will be working together at Titan, Joy feels compelled to share the news with them. However, fans wonder whether Joy is actually pregnant or if it is the poison she consumed that is causing her issues.

Days of Our Lives: Chad and Cat work together while Sarah suffers from guilt

Ad

In the storyline of Days of Our Lives, Xander and Philip take over responsibilities at Titan. It seems they are doing a good job managing the company, just as their father would have wanted. They believe their plan to take over DiMera enterprises is going to succeed, especially with Wei Shin on their side.

Meanwhile, Chad and Cat start working together to save Salem Hospital. Previously, Cat lied to him, pretended to be his dead wife, and set up her brother to almost kill him. However, chemistry starts boiling between them as they bond with each other. Since Cat is quite pretty and Chad is not the smartest, fans wonder whether a romance will spark between them.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Sarah feels extremely guilty for keeping a secret and hiding the truth from Xander. When Maggie senses that something is bothering Sarah, she talks to her about how stressful it has been for her, without revealing everything. Sarah knows well enough that she can never tell her mother that Philip has no real claim to Titan.

As Philip and Xander start developing a brotherly bond, Sarah is unsure about what she needs to do next. She enjoys seeing them get along, but it is becoming difficult for her to keep the secret to herself. With current ongoings, fans wonder whether Sarah would spill the secret, making things tougher for Philip.

Ad

Besides anticipating the upcoming twists and turns, viewers are eager to find out the truth about Joy's pregnancy. Additionally, with the latest developments in Salem city, fans await to watch what finally happens between Chad and Cat.

Also Read: Days of Our Lives spoilers: Ava faces danger, Rafe pressures EJ, and Holly confronts Melinda

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback