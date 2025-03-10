Days of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (March 10 to 14, 2025)

Secrets are slated to start tumbling out of closets on Days of Our Lives in the week of March 10, 2025, threatening some fallout among family members. While EJ is in danger of losing his face, Rafe is ready to reclaim his life. This is in the wake of Rafe's reinstatement in town in place of his doppelganger, Arnold.

The past week on Days of Our Lives was action-packed, with Marlena learning disturbing news about John. After informing Brady about John's disappearance, Marlena and Steve left town to look for him. On Brady's side, he tried to placate Ava and protect his daughter. Before Ava could take any decisive step, she faced danger again.

Elsewhere, Johnny and Chanel's baby adoption plan got derailed after Gabi and Jada arrived to accuse EJ. Later, while Gabi pointed the gun at EJ, Rafe's memory was restored. On the other hand, Joy came to Sarah for a pregnancy test while Xander and Philip continued their collaboration to get DiMera's business.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives continues to present the complicated story arcs of the residents of the fictional township of Salem. The soap premiered in November 1965, making it one of the longest-running American daily soaps.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: 3 vital story arcs to follow between March 10 and 14, 2025

1) EJ's past returns to haunt him as Johnny discovers a secret

Johnny DiMera had been taken up by his and Chanel's plans to adopt Tate and Sophia's soon-to-be-born baby. As such, when the "fake Rafe" scenario came out, he was mildly bothered by his father's role as the bad guy in the story.

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Johnny will meet his grandfather, Roman Brady, and discuss about Arnold Feniger, Rafe Hernandez's look-alike. However, when Roman and Johnny discuss about EJ DiMera as the villain, Johnny guesses that his father cannot be as bad as the rapist Feniger. He will be shaken when Roman declares that EJ is one, too.

A worried Johnny will likely seek out Kate Richards for the truth behind Roman's remarks. Kate will try to break the hard fact that EJ DiMera had raped Sami Brady. When Johnny realizes the origin of his birth, he may lose control and confront his father. EJ's reputation before his son will likely be destroyed forever.

2) Holly and Doug collaborate as Tate receives his mother's love

Holly Jonas offered Doug Williams III friendship in return for his love, which the latter accepted. After that, she offered to listen to his troubles after he let on about stealing the Horton family heirloom necklace.

The week of March 10, 2025, on Days of Our Lives will likely find Holly and Doug in close contact with each other as Doug strategizes plans to get the necklace back and runs the ideas through Holly, who promises to help. She will have ample time for Doug since her boyfriend, Tate Black, will be busy with Sophia Choi and his mother, Theresa Donovan.

Theresa will be released from prison in the upcoming week and will arrive home to the news that Tate will soon have a baby with Sophia. While her reaction will make Tate squirm again, Theresa will likely join the baby adoption confusion raging with Amy Choi and her daughter.

3) Jada and Rafe reconnect after his memory returns

Assuming Rafe Hernandez has rejected her and walked out of their marriage, Jada Hunter got close to Shawn Brady. The two even got intimate. However, with Rafe back from captivity and his memory restored, things have started to fall into place around him, including his fiancee, Jada.

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Shawn will likely reveal being intimate with Jada to JJ Devereux, who will wonder whether Jada would come clean to Rafe. With romance restored between Rafe and Jada, JJ's question may be valid.

However, when Rafe learns about Jada's slip-up, he may not hold it against her, knowing the tricky state of affairs she was in. Since EJ was responsible for the double Rafe situation, Jada cannot be blamed for her mistake. Whether Jada remains honest with Rafe remains to be seen.

Continue watching Days of Our Lives on Peacock to catch the latest drama surrounding Jada, Holly and EJ.

