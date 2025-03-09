Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees Johnny learn EJ's truth, Theresa's meltdown, and Tate's confession

Days of Our Lives, one of the longest-running soap operas, debuted on November 8, 1965. Created by Ted and Betty Corday, the show is set in the fictional city of Salem. It tracks the lives of the influential DiMera, Horton, Brady, and Kiriakis families as they go about their love, loss, scandals, and redemption.

The upcoming episodes from March 10 to March 14, 2025, are set to deliver high-stakes drama on Days of Our Lives. Some long-buried secrets resurface, and others grapple with life-altering choices, as seen in the weekly preview.

Johnny DiMera is confronted with a disturbing reality about his dad, Theresa Donovan blows her top over shocking news, and Tate Black must confess his circumstances. While Salem's inhabitants deal with betrayal, surprises, and emotional upheaval, tensions are sure to boil over.

Johnny discovers EJ's sinister past on Days of Our Lives

Johnny DiMera's life is turned around when he discovers a shocking secret about his father, EJ DiMera. Roman Brady cautions Johnny that he does not know his real father and tells him to research more about EJ's past.

Even though Johnny resists at first, Roman compares EJ and criminal Arnold Feniger, saying that EJ also committed the same crime.

The reality is even more crushing when Kate Roberts Brady assures Johnny that his mother, Sami Brady, was the victim of EJ's crime. Realizing that he was born as a result of such a ghastly act devastates Johnny to the core.

Filled with anger and disbelief, Johnny gets ready to face his father, seeking explanations for the long-buried truth. The aftermath of this news might alter Johnny's relationship with EJ beyond recognition and could even pave the way for an even greater division in the DiMera clan.

Theresa Donovan's explosive reaction on Days of Our Lives

Meanwhile, Theresa Donovan faces her own emotional turmoil when Tate Black drops a bombshell—Sophia Choi is pregnant with his child. The news sends Theresa into a complete meltdown as she grapples with the reality that she is about to become a grandmother.

She struggles with the fact that she was not informed earlier, but Tate and Brady Black remind her that she was in prison and unable to intervene at the time.

Now a free woman, Theresa refuses to remain on the sidelines. She immediately turns her attention to Amy Choi, who is determined to voice her opinions on how the situation should be handled.

As the drama unfolds, Theresa's protective instincts kick in, and she prepares to do whatever it takes to ensure Tate makes the right decisions. Her return to Salem is already proving to be tumultuous, and with her fiery personality, she will undoubtedly stir up even more conflict in the days ahead.

Tate admits and endures the punishment on Days of Our Lives

Tate Black's secret can no longer be kept under wraps, and he is finally cornered into confessing it. Revealing to his mother that he made Sophia Choi pregnant is a burden off his shoulders. However, it also is the start of a whole new problem.

Theresa's breakdown is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the consequences, as Tate now must confront the future of his unborn child.

While Theresa is set on pushing herself into the equation, Tate also must deal with the intricacies of his relationship with Sophia. With Amy Choi insisting on a rigid adoption process, Tate can find himself stuck between family obligations and personal duty.

As he deals with the repercussions of his actions, he must make life-altering decisions that will impact his future forever.

More drama in Salem on Days of Our Lives

Besides these significant discoveries, other Salem citizens are also at critical junctures on Days of Our Lives. Shawn Brady admits to JJ Deveraux that he slept with Jada Hunter on the assumption that she was no longer engaged.

Then there's Stephanie Johnson causing trouble when she tells Alex Kiriakis that Joy Wesley could be having his baby. While Joy waits for the results of her pregnancy test, Salem is held in suspense, anticipating more surprises.

Meanwhile, Marlena Evans comes up with a plan to locate her missing husband, John Black. She confides in her plan to Belle Brady while EJ himself speaks with Belle, apparently getting ready to make his confession.

Whether EJ is ready to finally admit his past or if he is scheming another manipulative move is yet to be known.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

