Days of Our Lives spoilers: It’s a big day for couples, and Jada leaves Rafe behind by hooking up with Shawn

If there’s one thing Days of Our Lives fans know for sure, it’s that Salem is never short of drama. The last week of February is expected to have more of the same, from unexpected romances to shocking deceptions.

Ad

Spoilers hint that Cat and Chad will soon create sparks in Salem with a whirlwind romance, with Marlena acting as a matchmaker between the two. In an episode for couples, Stephanie shall also share some moments with Alex in their newly renewed relationship.

Spoilers also suggest that Gabi will soon uncover the shocking truth about Arnold pretending to be Rafe. Amidst the chaos, Shawn and Jada will have a steamy hookup but soon be presented with the truth about "Rafe".

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Days of Our Lives and may have elements that are speculative in nature. Reader discretion is advised.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, February 24, 2025

The spark between Cat and Chad

Salem’s latest potential couple, Cat Greene and Chad DiMera, are set to have some sparks flying between them in the upcoming episode. Cat has been impressing Marlena with a proposal to be her assistant. Meanwhile, Chad has been making his own moves at The Spectator.

Ad

Spoilers hint that Marlena might play matchmaker for the two of them. It remains to be seen whether the two will be able to pursue a relationship of their own after Cat pretended to be Abigail with Chad.

Also read: Who is Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives? Character explored

The fake Rafe story

Ad

The most recent and prominent drama in Salem is the mess surrounding Rafe Hernandez’s life. His fiancee Jada moved out after discovering that Rafe had an affair right before their marriage. Spoilers hint that Gabi is set to find out about this now too.

Gabi's suspicions might now pave the way for her to realize that "Rafe" isn't Rafe at all, but actually his doppelganger Arnold. Meanwhile, the real Rafe shall remain captive with EJ and Kristen at Blake House. It remains to be seen how this story unravels for the Hernandez family.

Ad

Shawn and Jada’s hookup

One of the most unexpected developments in Salem shall be the hookup between Shawn Brady and Jada Hunter. But here’s the catch: spoilers hint that Jada is going to find out about the possibility that someone has been pretending to be "Rafe."

If this happens immediately after her moment with Shawn, Jada might have some major regrets. The fallout from this hookup might just shake the foundations of Jada and Rafe's relationship for good.

Ad

Also read: “Too obvious” — Days of Our Lives fans speculated to have found the person behind the recent cake conundrum

Romances and triumphs

Ad

The other storylines for the upcoming episodes shall include Leo Stark's triumphant return to the job market, as Stephanie Johnson and Alex Kiriakis share some flirty moments at Brady's Pub under the watchful eye of Roman Brady.

Also read: Fact Check: Did Matt LeBlanc star in Days of Our Lives? Explained

Audiences can stream Days of Our Lives online via Peacock. New episodes of the soap are released on the platform on all weekdays.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback