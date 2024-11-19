“Too obvious” — Days of Our Lives fans speculated to have found the person behind the recent cake conundrum

The recent Days of Our Lives episode left viewers on a cliffhanger, with the identity of a mysterious cupcake sender in Salem. The storyline, featuring the fictional soap Body and Soul, aired on November 18, 2024.

The speculations of the fans have started to align with the thought process of Bonnie, who conspired a theory that this anonymous sender could be none other than Hattie. However, it is yet to be seen who the actual mask person is and what is the motive behind his or her actions.

A post by Facebook user Angelle Marie Underwood in the Facebook group, Days of Our Lives Official, mentioned that she believes that the cupcake sender is Hattie, which has led to a series of speculations by the fans, some agreeing with her and others sharing their own views.

“Too obvious. I feel it’s someone else,” wrote a user Tracy Renschler Mandel.

Screenshot of comment (Image via Facebook / Angelle Marie Underwood)

Screenshot of comments (Image via Facebook / Angelle Marie Underwood)

Screenshot of comments (Image via Facebook / Angelle Marie Underwood)

Days of Our Lives: The anonymous cupcake sender

In the Days of Our Lives episode on November 18, 2024, mysterious cupcakes sent to Salem residents sparked curiosity and unease. Kate received one at the Brady Pub while talking to Joy and later called Abe, who also got a cupcake with Paulina. Both were confused about the sender.

Meanwhile, at the DiMera mansion, EJ and Johnny received cupcakes, but Johnny's focus on Joy and Chanel's issues took priority over investigating the sender.

Bonnie became suspicious when she found a cupcake on Alex's doorstep, wondering if it was poisoned or cursed. Her theory stemmed from Hattie’s earlier antics, adding a layer of humor to the suspense. Bonnie warned Alex not to eat it, but he did after she left.

Roman also ate a piece of the cupcake at the pub, making the whole thing even more interesting. Even though the cupcakes were meant to celebrate the premiere of Body and Soul, the identity of the sender remained an unsolved puzzle, hinting at more drama to come on Days of Our Lives.

Other highlights of Days of Our Lives episode aired on November 18, 2024

The much-awaited premiere of Body and Soul brought people from Salem together, filled with a mix of excitement, tension, and surprises. At Abe and Paulina’s house, they invited Kate and Roman for a celebratory viewing party.

Although the premiere was a big success, Abe’s unexpected sickness after eating a cupcake cast a shadow on the night. Paulina’s argument with EJ in Horton Town Square about Johnny’s behavior towards Chanel added more drama to the episode.

Meanwhile, Johnny struggled with guilt over his secret with Joy, which Chanel accidentally made worse by inviting Joy to their viewing party. The three of them felt more uncomfortable as Chanel talked about honesty in Body and Soul, which reminded Johnny of his own problem.

In another part of the story on Days of Our Lives, Leo and Javi had a romantic morning and planned to watch the show together, but their moment was cut short by Lady Whistleblower's surprising return, hinting at big news about the show. The episode blended humor, romance, and suspense, leaving fans eager for the next chapter in Salem’s unfolding stories.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

